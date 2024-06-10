Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’164 -0.7%  SPI 16’147 -0.7%  Dow 38’799 -0.2%  DAX 18’468 -0.5%  Euro 0.9634 -0.6%  EStoxx50 5’006 -0.9%  Gold 2’307 0.6%  Bitcoin 62’149 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8955 -0.2%  Öl 80.4 1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411ABB1222171Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343
Top News
Roche-Aktie dennoch tiefer: EU-Kommission lässt Lungenkrebsmedikament Alecensa zu
Die Expertenmeinungen zur Nordex-Aktie im Mai 2024
Southwest Airlines-Aktie hebt ab: Elliott Investment Management erwirbt Aktienpaket im Milliardenwert
dormakaba verkauft Südafrika-Geschäft an Management - Aktie gibt nach
Apple-Aktie gewint leicht: Apple-Entwicklerkonferenz beginnt - KI-Ankündigungen erwartet
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Cliq Digital Aktie [Valor: 129472941 / ISIN: DE000A35JS40]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.06.2024 14:17:10

EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information

finanzen.net zero Cliq Digital-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Cliq Digital
6.99 CHF -4.82%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Cliq Digital AG / Disclosure Share buyback status as of 7 June 2024
Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information

10.06.2024 / 14:17 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CLIQ Digital AG: Share buyback status as of 7 June 2024

Disclosure pursuant to Article 5(1)(b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Düsseldorf, 10 June 2024: In the period from 3 June up to and including 7 June 2024, a total of 30,499 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of CLIQ Digital AG.

The start of the share buyback was announced on 27 February 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Date Aggregated volume
in shares		 Average price (Euro)
03.06.2024 7,352 8.3105
04.06.2024 5,725 8.0386
05.06.2024 5,659 7.9554
06.06.2024 5,954 7.8972
07.06.2024 5,809 7.9158

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2(3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of CLIQ Digital AG at https://cliqdigital.com/investors/news-events.

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of the share buyback in the period from 28 February 2024 up to and including 7 June 2024 amounts to 245,229 shares. The acquisition of the shares of CLIQ Digital AG is carried out by an investment bank commissioned by CLIQ Digital AG exclusively in Xetra trading on Deutsche Börse AG.


10.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cliq Digital AG
Grünstraße 8
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.cliqdigital.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1921751  10.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1921751&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Cliq Digital AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten