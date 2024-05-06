Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’317 0.4%  SPI 15’141 0.3%  Dow 38’676 1.2%  DAX 18’035 0.2%  Euro 0.9748 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’924 0.1%  Gold 2’321 0.8%  Bitcoin 59’022 1.7%  Dollar 0.9048 0.0%  Öl 83.6 1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061HOCHDORF2466652Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343
Top News
Analysten sehen bei HENSOLDT-Aktie Potenzial
Ausblick: BP vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
So bewegen sich Gold & Co. heute
Nestlé-Aktie höher: Nestlé-Mitarbeitende in kanadischer Fabrik streiken
Berkshire Hathaway machte im ersten Quartal mehr operativen Gewinn - Warren Buffett mit Milliarden-Aktienrückkauf - Aktie gewinnt
Suche...
0% Kommission
Cliq Digital Aktie [Valor: 129472941 / ISIN: DE000A35JS40]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.05.2024 10:19:07

EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information

finanzen.net zero Cliq Digital-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Cliq Digital
15.50 CHF 1.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Cliq Digital AG / Disclosure Share buyback status as of 3 May 2024
Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information

06.05.2024 / 10:19 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CLIQ Digital AG: Share buyback status as of 3 May 2024

Disclosure pursuant to Article 5(1)(b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Düsseldorf, 6 May 2024: In the period from 29 April 2024 up to and including 3 May 2024, a total of 14,400 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of CLIQ Digital AG.

 The start of the share buyback was announced on 27 February 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Date Aggregated volume
in shares		 Average price (Euro)
29.04.2024 3,700 16.1111
30.04.2024 3,600 16.0509
02.05.2024 3,059 16.2297
03.05.2024 4,041 16.5172

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2(3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of CLIQ Digital AG at https://cliqdigital.com/investors/news-events.

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of the share buyback in the period from 28 February 2024 up to and including 3 May 2024 amounts to 111,378 shares. The acquisition of the shares of CLIQ Digital AG is carried out by an investment bank commissioned by CLIQ Digital AG exclusively in Xetra trading on Deutsche Börse AG.


06.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cliq Digital AG
Grünstraße 8
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.cliqdigital.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1896201  06.05.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1896201&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Cliq Digital AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cliq Digital AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Invest 2024: Fragen der Privatanleger mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Welche Themen waren für Privatanleger auf der Invest 2024 besonders relevant? Werden die Anleger immer jünger und sind Dividendenaktien gefragt?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer, Finanzjournalist und Blogger, im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, über die diesjährige Invest Messe.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Invest 2024: Fragen der Privatanleger mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

08:55 Zinshoffnungen kehren zurück
08:00 Strom und Gas: die Energiekrise ist vorbei
06:17 UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Kurssprung ins Wochenende
03.05.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 114.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nvidia, Tesla
03.05.24 Marktüberblick: Bayer-Aktie nach Urteil gesucht
02.05.24 Invest 2024: Fragen der Privatanleger mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
02.05.24 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Temenos AG
02.05.24 Five things you should know about Aluminum futures
02.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende bleibt erst einmal aus
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’742.93 19.78 BXSSMU
Short 11’991.15 13.75 SSMACU
Short 12’425.32 8.95 JESSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’316.93 06.05.2024 10:12:32
Long 10’820.00 17.79
Long 10’571.81 13.58 SSQMJU
Long 10’139.54 8.98 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-Kritiker Peter Schiff: Darum sollte man extrem bullishen Bitcoin-Kursprognosen keinen Glauben schenken
Ausblick: Palantir legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Griechenland führt Wirtschaftsrankings an: So steht es jetzt um griechische Aktien
Tesla-Chef Musk mit doppeltem Versprechen: So stehen die Chancen für Robotaxis und Model 2
JPMorgan warnt vor verfrühten Verkäufen von KI-Aktien wie NVIDIA
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Berkshire Hathaway machte im ersten Quartal mehr operativen Gewinn - Warren Buffett mit Milliarden-Aktienrückkauf - Aktie gewinnt
Ausblick: BioNTech öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Kaum Bewegung am Kryptowährungsmarkt: So entwickeln sich Bitcoin & Co. am Sonntagvormittag
SEC verschiebt auch Entscheidung zu Ethereum-Spot-ETFs von Grayscale und Franklin Templeton

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit