EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information

Cliq Digital AG / Disclosure Share buyback status as of 3 May 2024

Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information



06.05.2024

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CLIQ Digital AG: Share buyback status as of 3 May 2024

Disclosure pursuant to Article 5(1)(b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Düsseldorf, 6 May 2024: In the period from 29 April 2024 up to and including 3 May 2024, a total of 14,400 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of CLIQ Digital AG.

The start of the share buyback was announced on 27 February 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Date Aggregated volume

in shares Average price (Euro) 29.04.2024 3,700 16.1111 30.04.2024 3,600 16.0509 02.05.2024 3,059 16.2297 03.05.2024 4,041 16.5172

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2(3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of CLIQ Digital AG at https://cliqdigital.com/investors/news-events.

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of the share buyback in the period from 28 February 2024 up to and including 3 May 2024 amounts to 111,378 shares. The acquisition of the shares of CLIQ Digital AG is carried out by an investment bank commissioned by CLIQ Digital AG exclusively in Xetra trading on Deutsche Börse AG.