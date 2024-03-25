Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’599 -0.5%  SPI 15’270 -0.2%  Dow 39’476 -0.8%  DAX 18’202 0.0%  Euro 0.9715 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’021 -0.2%  Gold 2’169 0.1%  Bitcoin 60’305 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8980 0.1%  Öl 85.9 0.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Galderma133539272Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Reddit133254246Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405Canopy Growth131680879NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101ABB1222171
Top News
Nestlé-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Nestlé wegen Wasser-Reinigungsverfahren weiter im Fokus von NGO
UBS-Aktie im Plus: RBC hat Kursziel für UBS angehoben - Einstufung "Outperform"
Danone-Aktie schwächer: Trennung von Russlandgeschäft steht kurz bevor
Lufthansa-Aktie leichter: Beim Lufthansa-Bodenpersonal sind die Schlichter am Zug - EU-Kommission erwartet Zugeständnisse für ITA-Einstieg
Airbus-Aktie fester: Akquisition von deutschem Cybersicherheitsspezialist Infodas
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Cliq Digital Aktie [Valor: 129472941 / ISIN: DE000A35JS40]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.03.2024 11:41:43

EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information

finanzen.net zero Cliq Digital-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Cliq Digital
16.04 CHF 0.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Cliq Digital AG / CLIQ Digital - Disclosure Share buyback status as of 22 March 2024
Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information

25.03.2024 / 11:41 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CLIQ Digital AG: Share buyback status as of 22 March 2024

Disclosure pursuant to Article 5(1)(b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Düsseldorf, 25 March 2024: In the period from 18 März 2024 up to and including 22 March 2024, a total of 14,500 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of CLIQ Digital AG.

 The start of the share buyback was announced on 27 February 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Date Aggregated volume
in shares		 Average price (Euro)
18.03.2024 2,918 17.5192
19.03.2024 4,029 17.3919
20.03.2024 2,850 17.0063
21.03.2024 3,000 17.1792
22.03.2024 1,703 16.8205

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2(3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of CLIQ Digital AG at https://cliqdigital.com/investors/news-events.

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of the share buyback in the period from 28 February 2024 up to and including 22 March 2024 amounts to 49,400 shares. The acquisition of the shares of CLIQ Digital AG is carried out by an investment bank commissioned by CLIQ Digital AG exclusively in Xetra trading on Deutsche Börse AG.


25.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cliq Digital AG
Grünstraße 8
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.cliqdigital.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1866415  25.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1866415&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Cliq Digital AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cliq Digital AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien aus dem BX Musterportfolio📈: Novo Nordisk, McKesson & Hermès – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
Novo Nordisk, McKesson & Hermès

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien aus dem BX Musterportfolio📈: Novo Nordisk, McKesson & Hermès – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:53 SG-Marktüberblick: 25.03.2024
09:06 SNB-Zinssenkung bereits wieder verpufft
08:40 Reddit: Die weltweit grösste Community ist an der Börse
07:20 UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Konsolidierung auf hohem Niveau
22.03.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Bachem, DocMorris
22.03.24 3 Knaller-Aktien aus dem BX Musterportfolio📈: Novo Nordisk, McKesson & Hermès – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
21.03.24 DAX 40 Ausblick: 18.200 Punkte im Fokus – Jerome Powell nährt Zinssenkungsfantasien
21.03.24 Julius Bär: 8.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Holcim Ltd
21.03.24 Bitcoin Halving Nears, Supply to Tighten
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’094.90 19.85 D2SSMU
Short 12’358.91 13.78 20SSMU
Short 12’878.17 8.49 OGSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’600.78 25.03.2024 11:39:31
Long 11’180.00 18.49
Long 10’892.73 13.78 SSRM2U
Long 10’424.91 8.87 SSPM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JPMorgan-Analyst alarmiert: Was MicroStrategy mit einem zukünftigen Bitcoin-Crash zu tun haben könnte
AMD-Aktie richtet sich auf KI aus: Analyst spricht Kaufempfehlung für "Mini-NVIDIA" aus
Swiss Steel-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Vertreter von Grossaktionär Spuhler treten aus Verwaltungsrat zurück
Grantham warnt vor KI-Aktien wie NVIDIA: "Blase in einer Blase"
Dividendenregen: Wer so viel verdient kann ausschliesslich von Dividenden leben
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger schiebt sich am Freitagmittag vor
DWAC-Aktie sackt ab: Trump Media & Technology Group geht nach positivem Votum an die Börse
Lufthansa-Aktie leichter: Beim Lufthansa-Bodenpersonal sind die Schlichter am Zug - EU-Kommission blockiert weiter Lufthansa-Übernahme von Ita
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Sonntagmittag
Meyer Burger-Aktie nach Ausgliederung von Bezugsrechten 50 Prozent tiefer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit