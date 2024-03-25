|
25.03.2024 11:41:43
EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Cliq Digital AG
/ CLIQ Digital - Disclosure Share buyback status as of 22 March 2024
CLIQ Digital AG: Share buyback status as of 22 March 2024
Disclosure pursuant to Article 5(1)(b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Düsseldorf, 25 March 2024: In the period from 18 März 2024 up to and including 22 March 2024, a total of 14,500 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of CLIQ Digital AG.
The start of the share buyback was announced on 27 February 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were acquired as follows:
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2(3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of CLIQ Digital AG at https://cliqdigital.com/investors/news-events.
The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of the share buyback in the period from 28 February 2024 up to and including 22 March 2024 amounts to 49,400 shares. The acquisition of the shares of CLIQ Digital AG is carried out by an investment bank commissioned by CLIQ Digital AG exclusively in Xetra trading on Deutsche Börse AG.
25.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cliq Digital AG
|Grünstraße 8
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.cliqdigital.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1866415 25.03.2024 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Cliq Digital AG
|
11:41
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
11:41
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
18.03.24
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
18.03.24
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
11.03.24
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
11.03.24
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
04.03.24
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
04.03.24
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Cliq Digital AG
3 Knaller-Aktien aus dem BX Musterportfolio📈: Novo Nordisk, McKesson & Hermès – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
Novo Nordisk, McKesson & Hermès
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAuftakt in die verkürzte Karwoche: SMI leichter -- DAX nach neuem Rekordhoch stabil -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich zum Wochenstart schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex erreicht ein neues Rekordhoch. Die Märkte in Fernost finden am Montag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}