Cliq Digital Aktie
18.03.2024 13:20:09

EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information

Cliq Digital
16.96 CHF 3.26%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Cliq Digital AG / Disclosure Share buyback status as of 15 March 2024
Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information

18.03.2024 / 13:20 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CLIQ Digital AG: Share buyback status as of 15 March 2024

Disclosure pursuant to Article 5(1)(b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Düsseldorf, 18 March 2024: In the period from 11 März 2024 up to and including 15 March 2024, a total of 13,900 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of CLIQ Digital AG.

 The start of the share buyback was announced on 27 February 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Date Aggregated volume
in shares		 Average price (Euro)
11.03.2024 2,700 18.3534
12.03.2024 2,600 18.0924
13.03.2024 2,815 17.9715
14.03.2024 3,000 17.6445
15.03.2024 2,785 17.6721

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2(3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of CLIQ Digital AG at https://cliqdigital.com/investors/news-events.

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of the share buyback in the period from 28 February 2024 up to and including 15 March 2024 amounts to 34,900 shares. The acquisition of the shares of CLIQ Digital AG is carried out by an investment bank commissioned by CLIQ Digital AG exclusively in Xetra trading on Deutsche Börse AG.


18.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cliq Digital AG
Grünstraße 8
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.cliqdigital.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1861129  18.03.2024 CET/CEST

