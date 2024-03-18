|
18.03.2024 13:20:09
EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Cliq Digital AG
/ Disclosure Share buyback status as of 15 March 2024
CLIQ Digital AG: Share buyback status as of 15 March 2024
Disclosure pursuant to Article 5(1)(b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Düsseldorf, 18 March 2024: In the period from 11 März 2024 up to and including 15 March 2024, a total of 13,900 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of CLIQ Digital AG.
The start of the share buyback was announced on 27 February 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were acquired as follows:
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2(3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of CLIQ Digital AG at https://cliqdigital.com/investors/news-events.
The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of the share buyback in the period from 28 February 2024 up to and including 15 March 2024 amounts to 34,900 shares. The acquisition of the shares of CLIQ Digital AG is carried out by an investment bank commissioned by CLIQ Digital AG exclusively in Xetra trading on Deutsche Börse AG.
18.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cliq Digital AG
|Grünstraße 8
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.cliqdigital.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1861129 18.03.2024 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Cliq Digital AG
|
13:20
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
13:20
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
11.03.24
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
11.03.24
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
04.03.24
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
04.03.24
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
01.03.24
|EQS-DD: CLIQ Digital AG: Bernardus Bos, buy (EQS Group)
|
01.03.24
|EQS-DD: CLIQ Digital AG: Bernardus Bos, Kauf (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Cliq Digital AG
Market Timing bei Bitcoin | BX Swiss TV
In unserem heutigen Experteninterview mit Stefan Buck, Partner bei adaptivv, geht es um die Downside Control von adaptivv, ein ETH Spin-off.
Stefan Buck erklärt im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, wie die Sensor Technologie von adaptivv auch beim Bitcoin funktioniert und und welche Mechanismen sowohl bei 🐻Bären- als auch 🐂Bullenmärkten greifen.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken beginnt: SMI mit Verlusten -- DAX etwas fester -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt im Montagshandel nach, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt ein wenig zulegt. Zum Wochenauftakt waren an den asiatischen Märkten steigende Kurse zu beobachten.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}