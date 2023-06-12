Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'301 0.4%  SPI 14'919 0.6%  Dow 34'046 0.5%  DAX 16'098 0.9%  Euro 0.9781 0.7%  EStoxx50 4'316 0.6%  Gold 1'958 -0.1%  Bitcoin 23'445 0.1%  Dollar 0.9087 0.6%  Öl 71.8 -4.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Nasdaq-Aktie fällt zweistellig: US-Börse übernimmt Software-Anbieter Adenza
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie: Erneutes Passagierplus im Mai
UBS-Aktie: Moody's stuft Ausblick für UBS-Rating von 'negative' auf 'positive' herauf
Ford-Aktie in Grün: Beues Elektroauto-Werk in Köln eröffnet
Lohnt sich derzeit ein Gold-Investment? So argumentiert der "In Gold We Trust"-Report 2023
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Uniper33519628Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864ABB1222171Kühne + Nagel International2523886Valiant1478650
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
CHERRY Aktie [Valor: 112129002 / ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.06.2023 21:32:02

EQS-CMS: Cherry SE: Release of a capital market information

CHERRY
4.65 EUR 0.87%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CHERRY SE / Cherry SE: Acquisition of treasury shares 52. interim report
Cherry SE: Release of a capital market information

12.06.2023 / 21:32 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares 52. interim report

In the period from June 5, up to and including June 9, 2023, a total of 15,691 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2022. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2022 was announced with notification of June 10, 2022, pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The total volume of shares repurchased in the period from June 5, up to and including June 9, 2023, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows:

Date
(MMDDYYYY)		 Total volume of repurchased shares (piece) Volume-weighted average price (Euro) Volume
(Euro)
June 5, 2023                       6,610         4.4740 29,573.06
June 6, 2023                       3,398         4.4762 15,209.96
June 7, 2023                       5,675         4.4072 25,011.01
June 8, 2023                               8         4.3900 35.12
June 9, 2023                           n/a                   n/a   0.00

The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2022 so far, amounts to 1,340,027 pieces of shares.

The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Cherry SE, exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA-trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 on the internet under the following link: https://ir.cherry.de/

Munich, June 9, 2023

Cherry SE

The Management Board

-------------------------------

About Cherry

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of high-end switches for mechanical keyboards and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, microphones, and headsets for applications in the fields of gaming & e-sports and (hybrid) office workstations as well as industrial applications and the healthcare sector. Since its founding in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products that are specifically designed to meet diverse customer needs.

CHERRY has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in the Upper Palatinate (Bavaria) and employs around 500 people in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China) and Vienna (Austria) as well as in several sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Landskrona (Sweden), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei and Hong Kong.

More information is available online at: https://ir.cherry.de/

Contact:

Dr. Kai Holtmann

Investor Relations

Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace, 80331 Munich, Germany

Postal address: Cherrystrasse 2, 91275 Auerbach, Germany

T +49 (0)175-1971503

F +49 (0)9643 20 61-900

E-mail: kai.holtmann@cherry.de

 

 


12.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
80331 Munich
Germany

 
End of News EQS News Service

1655119  12.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1655119&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu CHERRY

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

What is the present state of gold demand and the situation regarding its deployment? Additionally, how do elevated inflation rates impact businesses involved in gold mining?

Brian Martin, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OceanaGold, will address these inquiries in today’s expert interview conducted by Georg Zimmermann from BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:50 UBS KeyInvest: Zeit für eine Zinspause?
13:12 Bitcoin Kurs unter 26.000 Dollar – Gemengelage bleibt fragil
10:03 SMI weiter schwach
09:12 SG-Marktüberblick: 12.06.2023
09:00 Biodiversität: Erhaltung der biologischen Vielfalt
09.06.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia
09.06.23 Julius Bär: 9.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Adecco Group AG
09.06.23 In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'768.23 19.87 SMIR9U
Short 12'018.33 13.81 2VSSMU
Short 12'487.46 8.75 13SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'301.25 12.06.2023 17:31:56
Long 10'859.48 19.19 XQSSMU
Long 10'620.56 13.73 XASSMU
Long 10'150.70 8.78 EHSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CHERRY 4.65 0.87% CHERRY

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie in Grün: Übernahme des deutschen Smart-Home-Spezialisten Eve Systems
Saudi-Arabien leidet unter Ölpreis-Rückgang: Dieses Problem sieht ein Rohstoffanalyst
Georg Fischer-Aktie gewinnt: Übernahme der finnischen Uponor gewollt
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS setzt "rote Linien" für CS-Banker - Fitch senkt Kreditratings
Credit Suisse-Aktien in Grün: CS-Aktien werden per 14. Juni von der SIX dekotiert
Nasdaq-Aktie fällt zweistellig: US-Börse übernimmt Software-Anbieter Adenza
Novartis-Aktie im Plus: Novartis legt für Chinook Milliardensumme auf den Tisch
Woche der Leitzinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen fester -- SMI schliesst freundlich - DAX letztlich über 16'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen notierten schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Rheinmetall-Aktie im Plus: Rheinmetall-Chef rechnet mit deutlich steigender Unternehmensbewertung
KI-Euphorie: Diesem Sektor wendet sich ARK Invest-Chefin Cathie Wood jetzt zu

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten