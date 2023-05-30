EQS-CMS: Cherry SE: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares 50. interim report

In the period from May 22, up to and including May 26, 2023, a total of 40,010 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2022. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2022 was announced with notification of June 10, 2022, pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The total volume of shares repurchased in the period from May 22, up to and including May 26, 2023, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows:

Date

(MMDDYYYY) Total volume of repurchased shares (piece) Volume-weighted average price (Euro) Volume

(Euro) May 22, 2023 8,661 4.4965 38,944.08 May 23, 2023 7,263 4.3900 31,884.52 May 24, 2023 7,286 4.3435 31,646.99 May 25, 2023 8,300 4.2382 35,177.38 May 26, 2023 8,500 4.2120 35,802.06

The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2022 so far, amounts to 1,299,746 pieces of shares.

The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Cherry SE, exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA-trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 on the internet under the following link: https://ir.cherry.de/

Munich, May 30, 2023

Cherry SE

The Management Board

-------------------------------

About Cherry

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of high-end switches for mechanical keyboards and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, microphones, and headsets for applications in the fields of gaming & e-sports and (hybrid) office workstations as well as industrial applications and the healthcare sector. Since its founding in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products that are specifically designed to meet diverse customer needs.

CHERRY has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in the Upper Palatinate (Bavaria) and employs around 500 people in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China) and Vienna (Austria) as well as in several sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Landskrona (Sweden), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei and Hong Kong.

More information is available online at: https://ir.cherry.de/

Contact:

Dr. Kai Holtmann

Investor Relations

Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace, 80331 Munich, Germany

Postal address: Cherrystrasse 2, 91275 Auerbach, Germany

T +49 (0)175-1971503

F +49 (0)9643 20 61-900

E-mail: kai.holtmann@cherry.de