|
20.03.2023 19:03:36
EQS-CMS: Cherry SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CHERRY SE
/ Cherry SE: Acquisition of treasury shares 41. interim report
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Acquisition of treasury shares 41. interim report
In the period from March 13, up to and including March 17, 2023, a total of 10,301 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2022. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2022 was announced with notification of June 10, 2022, pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The total volume of shares repurchased in the period from March 13, up to and including March 17, 2023, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows:
The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2022 so far, amounts to 1,048,410 pieces of shares.
The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Cherry SE, exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA-trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 on the internet under the following link: https://ir.cherry.de/
Munich, March 20, 2023
Cherry SE
The Management Board
-------------------------------
About Cherry
Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of high-end switches for mechanical keyboards and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, microphones, and headsets for applications in the fields of gaming & e-sports and (hybrid) office workstations as well as industrial applications and the healthcare sector. Since its founding in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products that are specifically designed to meet diverse customer needs.
CHERRY has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in the Upper Palatinate (Bavaria) and employs around 500 people in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China) and Vienna (Austria) as well as in several sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Landskrona (Sweden), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei and Hong Kong.
More information is available online at: https://ir.cherry.de/
Contact:
Dr. Kai Holtmann
Investor Relations
Einsteinstraße 174, c/o Design Offices Bogenhausen, 81677 Munich, Germany
Postal address: Cherrystrasse 2, 91275 Auerbach, Germany
T +49 (0)175-1971503
F +49 (0)9643 20 61-900
E-mail: kai.holtmann@cherry.de
20.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cherry SE
|Cherrystraße 2
|91275 Auerbach/OPf.
|Germany
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1587297 20.03.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu CHERRY
|
19:03
|EQS-CMS: Cherry SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
19:03
|EQS-CMS: Cherry SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
09:50
|EQS-Adhoc: Cherry SE: Preliminary key figures for fiscal year 2022 and Q4/2022 (EQS Group)
|
09:50
|EQS-Adhoc: Cherry SE: Vorläufige Kennzahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2022 und das 4. Quartal 2022 (EQS Group)
|
13.03.23
|EQS-CMS: Cherry SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
13.03.23
|EQS-CMS: Cherry SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
10.03.23
|Cherry Hill Mortgage's Return On Capital Employed Overview (Benzinga)