13.02.2023 17:00:03
EQS-CMS: Cherry SE: Release of a capital market information
Cherry SE
Acquisition of treasury shares 36. interim report
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares 36. interim report
In the period from February 6, up to and including February 10, 2023, a total of 19,352 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2022. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2022 was announced with notification of June 10, 2022, pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The total volume of shares repurchased in the period from February 6, up to and including February 10, 2023, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows:
The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2022 so far, amounts to 988,522 pieces of shares.
The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Cherry SE, exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA-trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 on the internet under the following link: https://ir.cherry.de/
Munich, February 13, 2023
Cherry SE
The Management Board
About Cherry
Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of high-end switches for mechanical keyboards and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice and headsets for applications in the gaming & e-sports, office & hybrid workplaces, industry and healthcare sectors. Since its founding in 1953, Cherry has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products designed specifically to meet diverse customer needs.
Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in Germany's Upper Palatinate region and employs over 500 people in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China), and Vienna (Austria) as well as in various sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Landskrona (Sweden), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei, and Hong Kong.
More information is available online at: https://ir.cherry.de/
Contact:
Dr. Kai Holtmann
Investor Relations
Einsteinstraße 174, c/o Design Offices Bogenhausen, 81677 Munich, Germany
Postal address: Cherrystrasse 2, 91275 Auerbach, Germany
T +49 (0)175-1971503
F +49 (0)9643 20 61-900
E-mail: kai.holtmann@cherry.de
