EQS-CMS: Cherry SE: Release of a capital market information

CHERRY
6.85 EUR -6.04%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CHERRY SE / Cherry SE: Acquisition of treasury shares 34. interim report
Cherry SE: Release of a capital market information

30.01.2023 / 19:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares 34. interim report

In the period from January 23, up to and including January 27, 2023, a total of 13,753 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2022. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2022 was announced with notification of June 10, 2022, pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The total volume of shares repurchased in the period from January 23, up to and including January 27, 2023, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows:

Date
(MMDDYYYY)		 Total volume of repurchased shares (piece) Volume-weighted average price (Euro) Volume
(Euro)
January 23, 2023             3,300       7.4673 24,642.05
January 24, 2023             2,059       7.3626 15,159.63
January 25, 2023             3,650       7.2969 26,633.52
January 26, 2023             2,787       7.1941 20,049.99
January 27, 2023             1,957       7.1183 13,930.54

The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2022 so far, amounts to 955,274 pieces of shares.

The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Cherry SE, exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA-trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 on the internet under the following link: https://ir.cherry.de/

Munich, January 30, 2023

Cherry SE

The Management Board

-------------------------------

About Cherry

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of high-end switches for mechanical keyboards and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice and headsets for applications in the gaming & e-sports, office & hybrid workplaces, industry and healthcare sectors. Since its founding in 1953, Cherry has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products designed specifically to meet diverse customer needs.

Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in the Upper Palatinate (Bavaria) and employs over 500 people in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China) and Vienna (Austria) as well as in several sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei and Hong Kong.

More information is available online at: https://ir.cherry.de/

Contact:

Dr. Kai Holtmann

Investor Relations

Einsteinstraße 174, c/o Design Offices Bogenhausen, 81677 Munich, Germany

Postal address: Cherrystrasse 2, 91275 Auerbach, Germany

T +49 (0)175-1971503

F +49 (0)9643 20 61-900

E-mail: kai.holtmann@cherry.de

 

 


30.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Einsteinstraße 174, Design Offices Bgh
81677 München
Germany

 
End of News EQS News Service

1547097  30.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1547097&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

