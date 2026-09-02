EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE / Share buyback 2026

CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information



02.09.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Share buyback – Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Munich,Germany, 2nd September 2026

The share buyback programme announced by CANCOM SE (ISIN: DE0005419105) in an ad hoc announcement on 1 September 2026 (hereinafter: 2026 Share Buyback Programme) will commence on 7 September 2026 and is scheduled to end on 31 December 2026 at the latest. A credit institution will repurchase a maximum of 1,436,985 shares in the company, whereby the repurchase is limited to this number of shares or a total purchase price of up to EUR 30,000,000.00, excluding incidental acquisition costs.

The Executive Board is thus exercising the authorisation to acquire treasury shares granted by the Annual General Meeting on 17 June 2026. The acquisition will be made via the stock exchange or by means of a public purchase offer addressed to all shareholders of the company. If the shares are acquired via the stock exchange, the purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not exceed or fall below the arithmetic mean of the closing auction prices of CANCOM SE shares in XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the last three trading days prior to the acquisition or the entering into of an obligation to acquire by more than 10 percent. The authorisation may be exercised for any legally permissible purpose, in particular for the pursuit of one or more of the objectives specified in sections 4 a) to f) and section 5 of the authorisation, and may be exercised once or several times, in whole or in part, individually or jointly.

The company will carry out the acquisition in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 and on the basis of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 17 June 2026.

The share buyback will be carried out on behalf of and for the account of CANCOM SE through an independent credit institution. The credit institution must carry out the purchase of CANCOM SE shares in accordance with the above regulations and comply with the provisions of the authorisation of 17 June 2026.

The credit institution shall make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of CANCOM SE shares independently and without influence from CANCOM SE, in accordance with Article 4 (2b) of EU Regulation 2016/1052. CANCOM SE will not influence the decisions of the credit institution in this respect. The credit institution may not acquire more than 25 percent of the average daily share turnover on the stock exchange where the respective purchase is made on any one day. The average daily share turnover is calculated on the basis of the average daily trading volume in the 20 trading days prior to the purchase date.

The Executive Board of CANCOM SE may suspend and resume the share buyback programme at any time, to the extent permitted by law.

The transactions will be announced in a manner that complies with the requirements of Article 5(3) of EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of EU Regulation 2016/1052, in detailed and aggregated form, no later than the end of the seventh trading day after their execution, and will be published, among other places, on the company's website at https://www.cancom.com in the "Investors" section.

CANCOM SE

The Executive Board