CANCOM Aktie 883557 / DE0005419105
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
02.09.2026 18:00:03
EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE
/ Share buyback 2026
Share buyback – Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Munich,Germany, 2nd September 2026
The share buyback programme announced by CANCOM SE (ISIN: DE0005419105) in an ad hoc announcement on 1 September 2026 (hereinafter: 2026 Share Buyback Programme) will commence on 7 September 2026 and is scheduled to end on 31 December 2026 at the latest. A credit institution will repurchase a maximum of 1,436,985 shares in the company, whereby the repurchase is limited to this number of shares or a total purchase price of up to EUR 30,000,000.00, excluding incidental acquisition costs.
The Executive Board is thus exercising the authorisation to acquire treasury shares granted by the Annual General Meeting on 17 June 2026. The acquisition will be made via the stock exchange or by means of a public purchase offer addressed to all shareholders of the company. If the shares are acquired via the stock exchange, the purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not exceed or fall below the arithmetic mean of the closing auction prices of CANCOM SE shares in XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the last three trading days prior to the acquisition or the entering into of an obligation to acquire by more than 10 percent. The authorisation may be exercised for any legally permissible purpose, in particular for the pursuit of one or more of the objectives specified in sections 4 a) to f) and section 5 of the authorisation, and may be exercised once or several times, in whole or in part, individually or jointly.
The company will carry out the acquisition in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 and on the basis of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 17 June 2026.
The share buyback will be carried out on behalf of and for the account of CANCOM SE through an independent credit institution. The credit institution must carry out the purchase of CANCOM SE shares in accordance with the above regulations and comply with the provisions of the authorisation of 17 June 2026.
The credit institution shall make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of CANCOM SE shares independently and without influence from CANCOM SE, in accordance with Article 4 (2b) of EU Regulation 2016/1052. CANCOM SE will not influence the decisions of the credit institution in this respect. The credit institution may not acquire more than 25 percent of the average daily share turnover on the stock exchange where the respective purchase is made on any one day. The average daily share turnover is calculated on the basis of the average daily trading volume in the 20 trading days prior to the purchase date.
The Executive Board of CANCOM SE may suspend and resume the share buyback programme at any time, to the extent permitted by law.
The transactions will be announced in a manner that complies with the requirements of Article 5(3) of EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of EU Regulation 2016/1052, in detailed and aggregated form, no later than the end of the seventh trading day after their execution, and will be published, among other places, on the company's website at https://www.cancom.com in the "Investors" section.
CANCOM SE
The Executive Board
02.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Strasse 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|LEI Code:
|391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2392790 02.09.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Dell: Wiederholt sich das "KI-Muster"?
Der Computerbauer präsentiert heute nach US-Börsenschluss seine Quartalszahlen. Es spricht einiges dafür, dass Anleger diesen Anlass nutzen, um Kasse zu machen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu CANCOM SE
|
18:00
|EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
18:00
|EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
12:26
|XETRA-Handel TecDAX fällt (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|Schwacher Handel: SDAX liegt am Mittwochmittag im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
01.09.26
|Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: TecDAX beendet den Dienstagshandel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.ch)
|
01.09.26
|Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: SDAX zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
01.09.26
|TecDAX-Handel aktuell: So steht der TecDAX aktuell (finanzen.ch)
|
01.09.26
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX liegt nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu CANCOM SE
|26.08.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.08.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.08.26
|CANCOM Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.08.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.08.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.08.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.08.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.08.26
|CANCOM Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.08.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.08.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.08.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.08.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.08.26
|CANCOM Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.08.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.08.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.05.26
|CANCOM Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.05.26
|CANCOM Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.03.26
|CANCOM Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.02.26
|CANCOM Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.11.25
|CANCOM Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
ABB, Hochtief & Schneider Electric: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ ABB
✅ Hochtief
✅ Schneider Electric
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside ETF
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEskalation im Iran-Krieg: SMI letztlich fester -- DAX zum Handelsende in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlieesen im Minus
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich zur Wochenmitte freundlich, während der deutsche Leitindex Verluste verbuchte. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Mittwoch nach unten.