19.01.2026 18:00:03

EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

CANCOM
26.29 CHF -0.63%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE / Share Buyback 2025 / 14th Interim Notification
CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

19.01.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback / 14th Interim Report – Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

In the period from 12 January 2026 up to and including 16 January 2026, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 61,656 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program, of which the start date 22 September 2025 was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 09 September 2025 and the announcement of 18 September 2025 in accordance with Article 5 para. 1 a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 and Article 2 para.1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The shares were acquired as follows:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price in XETRA trading, commercially rounded to four decimal places
(in EUR)
12.01.2026 12,142 27.9448 €
13.01.2026 11,881 28.6671 €
14.01.2026 12,622 28.2534 €
15.01.2026 12,455 28.1778 €
16.01.2026 12,556 28.5417 €

This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback program since 22 September 2025 to 1,106,058.

Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 para.1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://investors.cancom.com/share-buyback-2025/.

The treasury shares were acquired by a credit institution commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

 

Munich, Germany, 19 January 2026

CANCOM SE

The Executive Board

 


19.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Strasse 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2262098  19.01.2026 CET/CEST

