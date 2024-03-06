EQS-CMS: Brenntag SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Brenntag SE / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Brenntag SE: Release of a capital market information



06.03.2024 / 18:42 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Share buyback - Final notification for the second tranche of the share buyback programme announced on 2 January 2024 and 40th Interim Report

Essen – March 6, 2024 - On March 6, 2024, Brenntag SE completed the acquisition of shares in Brenntag SE under the second and final tranche of the share buyback programme announced on March 7, 2023 in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

As part of the second tranche of the share buyback, a total of 3,068,465 shares (ISIN DE000A1DAHH0) were bought back. This corresponds to approx. 2.08% of the company's registered share capital. The average purchase price per share paid on the stock exchange was EUR 81.4739. The total price of the shares acquired was EUR 249,999,944.46.

The shares were repurchased by a credit institution mandated by Brenntag SE exclusively via the Xetra trading system on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

All shares acquired in course of the second tranche of the share buyback programme shall be cancelled and the share capital of Brenntag SE shall be consequently reduced.

Share buyback - 40th Interim Report

In the period from March 4, 2024 until and including March 6, 2024 a number of 106,680 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Brenntag SE; disclosed by Brenntag SE on March 13, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 and which started on March 13, 2023.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices were as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) 04/03/2024 60,886 84.7975 05/03/2024 42,402 84.8737 06/03/2024 3,392 84.9323

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Brenntag SE at https://corporate.brenntag.com/en/investor-relations/brenntag-share/share-buyback-2023/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from March 13, 2023 until and including March 6, 2024 amounts to a number of 10,114,628 shares.

Contact

Brenntag SE

Thomas Altmann, Senior Vice President Corporate Investor Relations

Phone: +49 201 6496 2100

thomas.altmann@brenntag.com