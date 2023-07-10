|
EQS-CMS: Brenntag SE: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Brenntag SE
/ Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback - 15th Interim Report
Essen July 10, 2023 In the period from July 3, 2023 until and including July 7, 2023 a number of 389,657 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Brenntag SE; disclosed by Brenntag SE on March 13, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 and which started on March 13, 2023.
The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Brenntag SE at https://corporate.brenntag.com/en/investor-relations/brenntag-share/share-buyback-2023/.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from March 13, 2023 until and including July 7, 2023 amounts to a number of 3,165,113 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Brenntag SE is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Brenntag SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
