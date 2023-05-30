Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'426 -0.1%  SPI 15'044 -0.2%  Dow 33'093 1.0%  DAX 16'032 0.5%  Euro 0.9684 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'334 0.3%  Gold 1'947 0.2%  Bitcoin 25'185 0.3%  Dollar 0.9044 0.0%  Öl 75.4 -2.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Daimler Truck-Aktie im Plus: Daimler Truck und Toyota wollen Fuso und Hino zusammenführen
Unilever-Aktie in Rot: Finanzchef Graeme Pitkethly will Ende Mai 2024 aufhören
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Nestlé-Aktie tiefer: Finanzchef François-Xavier Roger tritt ab
Julius Bär-Aktie verliert: Julius Bär baut Standort Basel mit Neuzugängen aus
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Tesla11448018FuelCell Energy47787560Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882ABB1222171Idorsia36346343
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Brenntag Aktie [Valor: 11144071 / ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.05.2023 11:05:17

EQS-CMS: Brenntag SE: Release of a capital market information

Brenntag
67.97 CHF 7.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Brenntag SE / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Brenntag SE: Release of a capital market information

30.05.2023 / 11:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback - 11st Interim Report

Essen May 30, 2023 In the period from May 22, 2023 until and including May 26, 2023 a number of 183,411 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Brenntag SE; disclosed by Brenntag SE on March 13, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 and which started on March 13, 2023.        

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
22/05/2023 36,715 74.7731
23/05/2023 36,915 75.0047
24/05/2023 36,659 74.0811
25/05/2023 37,204 73.9357
26/05/2023 35,918 74.5197

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Brenntag SE at https://corporate.brenntag.com/en/investor-relations/brenntag-share/share-buyback-2023/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from March 13, 2023 until and including May 26, 2023 amounts to a number of 2,022,834 shares.             

The purchase of the shares of Brenntag SE is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Brenntag SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Contact
Brenntag SE
Thomas Altmann, Senior Vice President Corporate Investor Relations
Phone: +49 201 6496 2100
thomas.altmann@brenntag.de


30.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1644853  30.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1644853&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Brenntag SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Brenntag SE

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
24.05.23 Brenntag Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.05.23 Brenntag Buy UBS AG
22.05.23 Brenntag Underweight Barclays Capital
18.05.23 Brenntag Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
17.05.23 Brenntag Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:38 SG-Marktüberblick: 30.05.2023
09:16 Raiffeisen: 11.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Givaudan, Sika, Swiss Life
09:15 Börse Aktuell – Einigung im Schuldenstreit – Spielt der Kongress mit?
09:14 Grundsatzeinigung im US-Schuldenstreit
07:27 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor mit François Bloch
06:15 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Der nächste Ausbruchsversuch?
29.05.23 Künstliche Intelligenz
25.05.23 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'909.95 18.42 6SSMPU
Short 12'119.79 13.76 OFSSMU
Short 12'562.03 8.99 D3SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'425.16 30.05.2023 11:12:34
Long 10'951.00 19.35 XSSSMU
Long 10'710.53 13.76 XCSSMU
Long 10'237.48 8.82 AOSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie tiefer: Finanzchef François-Xavier Roger tritt ab
Umstrittener Vorschlag: Elon Musk polarisiert mit dieser Formel 1-Idee
Darum notiert der Euro zum Franken und zum US-Dollar tiefer
Wholecoiner-Millionenmarke durchbrochen: So viele Wallets halten mehr als einen Bitcoin
Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff am Nachmittag mit Kursfeuerwerk
Grundsätzliche Einigung im US-Schuldenstreit: DAX schliesst Minus -- SMI: Feiertagsbedingt kein Handel -- Wall Street am Memorial Day geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneins
UBS- und CS-Aktien in Rot: UBS nach CS-Übernahme laut Ökonom Brunett viel zu gross für die Schweiz
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
NVIDIA-Aktie vorbörslich höher: NVIDIA will KI-Chatbot-Technik in Videospiele einbauen
SMI mit Verlusten -- DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit