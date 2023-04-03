|
03.04.2023 12:46:22
EQS-CMS: Brenntag SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Brenntag SE
/ Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback - 3rd Interim Report
Essen April 3, 2023 In the period from March 27, 2023 until and including March 31, 2023 a number of 200,098 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Brenntag SE; disclosed by Brenntag SE on March 13, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 and which started on March 13, 2023.
The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Brenntag SE at https://corporate.brenntag.com/en/investor-relations/brenntag-share/share-buyback-2023/.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from March 13, 2023 until and including March 31, 2023 amounts to a number of 638,363 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Brenntag SE is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Brenntag SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Contact
03.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Brenntag SE
|Messeallee 11
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.brenntag.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1599797 03.04.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Brenntag SE
Analysen zu Brenntag SE
|15.03.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.03.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Baader Bank
|14.03.23
|Brenntag Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.03.23
|Brenntag Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.03.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.03.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.03.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Baader Bank
|14.03.23
|Brenntag Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.03.23
|Brenntag Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.03.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.03.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.03.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Baader Bank
|13.03.23
|Brenntag Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.03.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.03.23
|Brenntag Buy
|UBS AG
|04.11.21
|Brenntag Reduce
|Baader Bank
|13.10.21
|Brenntag Reduce
|Baader Bank
|15.09.21
|Brenntag Reduce
|Baader Bank
|10.08.21
|Brenntag Reduce
|Baader Bank
|26.07.21
|Brenntag Reduce
|Baader Bank
|14.03.23
|Brenntag Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.03.23
|Brenntag Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.02.23
|Brenntag Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.02.23
|Brenntag Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.11.22
|Brenntag Neutral
|UBS AG
Lars Erichsen: Blick auf die aktuelle Marktlage | BX Swiss TV
Die Bankenthematik beschäftigt weiter die Märkte. Wie ist die Einschätzung von Trader, Investor, Finanzinfluencer und YouTuber Lars @ErichsenGeld dazu und worauf achtet Lars Erichsen selbst in der aktuellen Marktlage?
Diese Fragen heute im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, von der diesjährigen Invest am 17.03.2023.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreisrally sorgen für neue Inflationsängste: SMI gibt leicht nach -- DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Montag etwas schwächer, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum vom Fleck kommt. Zum Wochenstart schlossen die Märkte in Fernost stärker.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}