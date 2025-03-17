Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
17.03.2025 14:15:06

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP
4.94 CHF 1.39%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Payment of dividends in sterling
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

17.03.2025 / 14:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

17 March 2025

 

BP p.l.c.

Fourth quarter interim dividend for 2024

Payments of dividends in sterling

 

On 11 February 2025, the Directors of BP p.l.c. announced that the interim dividend for the fourth quarter of 2024 would be US$0.08 per ordinary share (US$0.48 per ADS). This interim dividend is to be paid on 28 March 2025 to shareholders on the share register on 21 February 2025. The dividend is payable in cash in sterling to holders of ordinary shares and in US dollars to holders of ADSs. The board has decided not to offer a scrip dividend alternative in respect of the fourth quarter 2024 dividend. Dividend reinvestment plans have been made available for this dividend for ordinary shareholders and ADS holders (subject to certain exceptions) to receive additional bp shares.

 

Sterling dividends payable in cash will be converted from US dollars at an average of the market exchange rate over the three dealing days between 11 March and 13 March 2025 (£1 = US$1.29531). Accordingly, the amount of sterling dividend payable in cash on 28 March 2025 will be:

 

6.1761 pence per share.

 

Details of the fourth quarter dividend and timetable are available at bp.com/dividends. For further information on your dividend payment options, visit bp.com/drip.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 


17.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

2101702  17.03.2025 CET/CEST

