|
14.03.2025 18:57:36
EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 14th March 2025 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 9,000,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 11 February 2025 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
The Company intends to transfer these shares into Treasury in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8169A_1-2025-3-14.pdf
The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.
The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to treasury have been deducted from the total voting rights.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Information on the issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St. James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
UK
2. Type of capital measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
14.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2101156 14.03.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)
|
18:57
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
15:59
|Starker Wochentag in Europa: STOXX 50 zeigt sich nachmittags fester (finanzen.ch)
|
13.03.25
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
13.03.25
|Gute Stimmung in Europa: STOXX 50 legt schlussendlich zu (finanzen.ch)
|
13.03.25
|Donnerstagshandel in Europa: STOXX 50 verbucht Gewinne (finanzen.ch)
|
13.03.25
|Freundlicher Handel in Europa: So steht der STOXX 50 am Mittag (finanzen.ch)
|
13.03.25
|STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: STOXX 50 zum Start mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.ch)
|
12.03.25
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)
|12.03.25
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|12.03.25
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|03.03.25
|BP Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.02.25
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|27.02.25
|BP Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.03.25
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|12.03.25
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|03.03.25
|BP Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.02.25
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|27.02.25
|BP Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.02.25
|BP Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.02.25
|BP Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.02.25
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.02.25
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.01.25
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.02.25
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.02.25
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.02.25
|BP Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.02.25
|BP Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.02.25
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Bank WIR im Wandel – Digitalisierung, KMU und Privatkunden, Leadership» – Melek Ates zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
📈 Zitat: „Digitalisierung beginnt nicht bei der Technik – sie beginnt beim Menschen.“ 🔎
Wie gelingt eine erfolgreiche Verbindung zwischen Tradition und Innovation im Bankwesen? Und welche Rolle spielt eine starke Führungspersönlichkeit dabei? In dieser Ausgabe des BX Morningcall tauchen wir tief ein in die Zukunft des Schweizer Bankgeschäfts – gemeinsam mit Melek Ates, der neuen Leiterin für das Privat- und Firmenkundengeschäft bei der Bank WIR. Sie bringt nicht nur über 30 Jahre Bankerfahrung mit, sondern auch frische Impulse in einer Zeit des Umbruchs und der digitalen Transformation.
Im Gespräch mit François Bloch und David Kunz gibt Melek Ates spannende Einblicke in ihre Vision für die Bank WIR, ihre Perspektiven auf den Schweizer KMU-Markt und ihre ganz persönliche Führungsphilosophie. Es geht um mehr als nur Zahlen – es geht um Werte, Wandel und Weitblick. Was macht Genossenschaftsbanken wie die Bank WIR besonders? Wie gelingt die digitale Transformation in einem traditionell geprägten Sektor? Und warum stehen dabei immer die Menschen im Mittelpunkt?
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX verabschieden sich stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Aufschlägen
Am Freitag zeigte sich der heimische Markt fester, während der deutsche Leitindex deutlich nach oben stieg. Die US-Indizes notieren im Plus. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten ging es zum Wochenausklang nach oben.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}