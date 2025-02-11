EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / 4Q24 SEA Part 1 of 1

Top of page 1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE London 11 February 2025 BP p.l.c. Group results Fourth quarter and full year 2024 2024: Laying the foundation for growth Financial summary Fourth Third Fourth quarter quarter quarter Year Year $ million 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Profit (loss) for the period attributable to bp shareholders (1,959) 206 371 381 15,239 Inventory holding (gains) losses*, net of tax 7 906 1,155 369 944 Replacement cost (RC) profit (loss)* (1,952) 1,112 1,526 750 16,183 Net (favourable) adverse impact of adjusting items*, net of tax 3,121 1,155 1,465 8,165 (2,347) Underlying RC profit* 1,169 2,267 2,991 8,915 13,836 Operating cash flow* 7,427 6,761 9,377 27,297 32,039 Capital expenditure* (3,726) (4,542) (4,711) (16,237) (16,253) Divestment and other proceeds (a) 2,761 290 300 4,224 1,843 Net issue (repurchase) of shares (b) (1,625) (2,001) (1,350) (7,127) (7,918) Net debt* (c) 22,997 24,268 20,912 22,997 20,912 Return on average capital employed (ROACE)* (%) 14.2% 18.1% Adjusted EBITDA* 8,413 9,654 10,568 38,012 43,710 Adjusted EBIDA* 31,161 34,345 Announced dividend per ordinary share (cents per share) 8.000 8.000 7.270 31.270 28.420 Underlying RC profit per ordinary share* (cents) 7.36 13.89 17.77 54.40 79.69 Underlying RC profit per ADS* (dollars) 0.44 0.83 1.07 3.26 4.78 Highlights Financial and operational performance: 2024 Operating cash flow $27.3bn; 2024 Adjusted EBITDA $38.0bn; 2024 upstream production 2,358mmboe/d, 2.0% higher than 2023. Driving focus and efficiency: High-grading portfolio, agreed to form offshore wind JV with JERA Co.,Inc, divesting non-core assets. We delivered $0.8 billion structural cost reduction* in 2024. Growing our portfolio: FID taken on 10 major projects*, including Tangguh UCC project in Papua Barat, Indonesia; established a new gas joint venture, Arcius Energy with XRG; signed an agreement with ONGC as the technical services provider for the largest offshore oil field in India, which accounts for around 25% of the country's oil production; Start up of new Azeri Central East (ACE) platform in Caspian Sea in 2Q24. Shareholder distributions: Dividend per ordinary share of 8 cents; $1.75 billion share buyback announced for 4Q24. In 2024 we laid the foundations for growth. We have been reshaping our portfolio - sanctioning new major projects, and focusing our low-carbon investment - and we have made strong progress in reducing costs. Building on the actions taken in the last 12 months, we now plan to fundamentally reset our strategy and drive further improvements in performance, all in service of growing cash flow and returns. It will be a new direction for bp and we look forward to sharing it at our Capital Markets Update on 26 February.

Murray Auchincloss

Chief executive officer Divestment proceeds are disposal proceeds as per the condensed group cash flow statement. See page 3 for more information on other proceeds. Third quarter and full year 2024 include $0.3 billion to offset the expected dilution from the vesting of awards under employee share schemes (full year 2023 $0.7 billion). See Note 10 for more information. RC profit (loss), underlying RC profit, net debt, ROACE, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIDA, underlying RC profit per ordinary share and underlying RC profit per ADS are non-IFRS measures. Inventory holding (gains) losses and adjusting items are non-IFRS adjustments. For structural cost reduction, see page 31 for more information. * For items marked with an asterisk throughout this document, definitions are provided in the Glossary on page 34. Top of page 2 In 2024, bp delivered operating cash flow of $27.3 billion. During the year, we introduced our target to deliver at least $2 billion of savings (a) by the end of 2026 relative to 2023 and are making strong progress, achieving $0.8 billion of structural cost reduction*. We raised the dividend per ordinary share by 10% and delivered $7 billion of share buybacks. Our focus on capital discipline and strengthening the balance sheet continues into 2025. Kate Thomson Chief financial officer Highlights 4Q24 underlying replacement cost (RC) profit* $1.2 billion Underlying RC profit for the quarter was $1.2 billion, compared with $2.3 billion for the previous quarter. Compared with the third quarter 2024, the underlying result reflects weaker realized refining margins, higher impact from turnaround activity, seasonally lower customer volumes and fuels margins and higher other businesses & corporate underlying charge. The underlying effective tax rate (ETR)* in the quarter was 49%. Reported loss for the quarter was $2.0 billion, compared with a profit of $0.2 billion for the third quarter 2024. The reported result for the fourth quarter is adjusted for inventory holding losses* of $21 million (pre-tax) and a net adverse impact of adjusting items* of $3.4 billion (pre-tax) to derive the underlying RC profit. Adjusting items pre-tax include net impairments of $1.5 billion (see Note 4) and adverse fair value accounting effects* of $1.0 billion. See page 27 for more information on adjusting items. Segment results Gas & low carbon energy: The RC profit before interest and tax for the fourth quarter 2024 was $1.8 billion, compared with $1.0 billion for the previous quarter. After adjusting RC profit before interest and tax for a net adverse impact of adjusting items of $0.1 billion, the underlying RC profit before interest and tax* for the fourth quarter was $2.0 billion, compared with $1.8 billion in the third quarter 2024. The fourth quarter underlying result before interest and tax is largely driven by higher realizations. The gas marketing and trading result was average. Oil production & operations: The RC profit before interest and tax for the fourth quarter 2024 was $2.6 billion, compared with $1.9 billion for the previous quarter. After adjusting RC profit before interest and tax for a net adverse impact of adjusting items of $0.4 billion, the underlying RC profit before interest and tax for the fourth quarter was $2.9 billion, compared with $2.8 billion in the third quarter 2024. The fourth quarter underlying result before interest and tax reflects lower exploration write-offs, partly offset by lower realizations and volumes. Customers & products: The RC loss before interest and tax for the fourth quarter 2024 was $2.4 billion, compared with a profit of $23 million for the previous quarter. After adjusting RC loss before interest and tax for a net adverse impact of adjusting items of $2.1 billion, the underlying RC loss or profit before interest and tax (underlying result) for the fourth quarter was a loss of $0.3 billion, compared with a profit of $0.4 billion in the third quarter 2024. The customers fourth quarter underlying result was lower by $0.4 billion, reflecting lower fuels margins, seasonally lower volumes and adverse foreign exchange impacts. The products fourth quarter underlying result was lower by $0.3 billion, mainly reflecting weaker realized refining margins and a higher impact from turnaround activity. The oil trading contribution was weak. Operating cash flow* $7.4 billion and net debt* $23.0 billion Operating cash flow of $7.4 billion, which includes a working capital* release of $1.3 billion (after adjusting for inventory holding losses, fair value accounting effects and other adjusting items), was around $0.7 billion higher than the previous quarter, reflecting lower cash taxes paid and timing of provision settlements, partly offset by lower underlying earnings. Net debt reduced to $23.0 billion compared to the third quarter, primarily driven by the impact of proceeds from divestments of around $2.8 billion, the issuance of perpetual hybrid bonds of $2.6 billion and acquired net debt of around $3.0 billion from the completion of the bp Bunge Bioenergia and Lightsource bp transactions. Financial frame A resilient dividend is bp’s first priority within its disciplined financial frame, underpinned by a cash balance point* of around $40 per barrel Brent, $11 per barrel RMM and $3 per mmBtu Henry Hub (all 2021 real). For the fourth quarter, bp has announced a dividend per ordinary share of 8 cents. bp is committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet and strong investment grade credit rating. Through the cycle, we are targeting to further improve our credit metrics within an 'A' grade credit range. bp continues to invest with discipline and a returns focused approach in our transition growth* engines and in our oil, gas and refining businesses. The $1.75 billion share buyback programme announced with the third quarter results was completed on 7 February 2025. Related to the fourth quarter results, bp intends to execute a $1.75 billion share buyback prior to reporting the first quarter results. As part of our capital markets update scheduled for 26 February we intend to review elements of our financial guidance, including our expectations for 2025 share buybacks and capital expenditure*. In setting the dividend per ordinary share and buyback each quarter, the board will continue to take into account factors including the cumulative level of and outlook for surplus cash flow*, the cash balance point and maintaining a strong investment grade credit rating. Target first introduced in bp’s first quarter 2024 group results announcement referred to cash costs savings. Cash costs has the same meaning as underlying operating expenditure. http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5929W_1-2025-2-10.pdf

