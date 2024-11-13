EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’689 -0.2%  SPI 15’584 -0.1%  Dow 44’075.4900 0.4%  DAX 19’003 -0.2%  Euro 1 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’740 -0.1%  Gold 2’581.8300 -0.6%  Bitcoin 82’001 5.4%  Dollar 0.8859 0.5%  Öl 72.4 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156On113454047Tesla11448018Sandoz124359842
Top News
Oktober 2024: So schätzen Experten die EVOTEC SE-Aktie ein
Ausblick: DO mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: SMA Solar veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Ausblick: K+S präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Deutsche Telekom gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.11.2024 19:10:02

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP
4.13 CHF -1.53%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

13.11.2024 / 19:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 13 November 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,900,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 29 October 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 3,550,000 450,000 900,000
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 370.05 370.00 370.05
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 365.25 365.35 365.30
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 367.7288 367.7122 367.7345

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 367.7288 3,550,000
Cboe (UK)/BXE 367.7122 450,000
Cboe (UK)/CXE 367.7345 900,000

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1494M_1-2024-11-13.pdf

 

The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

 

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

 

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights                                                                                                         

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

   Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
   Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  13 November 2024

 

3. New total number of voting rights:                                                                               

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,074,209,308
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  716,091,683
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  16,795,383,491
 

 

 

 

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 


13.11.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

2029531  13.11.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2029531&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
08.11.24 BP Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.11.24 BP Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.10.24 BP Buy UBS AG
29.10.24 BP Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
29.10.24 BP Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ LPL Financial
✅ KKR
✅ Targa Resources

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:24 SMI stürzt ab
10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09:28 Marktüberblick: Berichtssaison und US-Verbraucherpreise im Fokus
09:05 Behind Bitcoin’s Post-Election Rally
08:00 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch
07:08 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Deutlicher Rücksetzer
12.11.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Adobe Inc, Infineon Technologies AG, SAP SE
12.11.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Holcim, Lonza, Swiss Life
29.10.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’115.14 19.05 BCZSCU
Short 12’350.00 13.85
Short 12’793.18 8.97 U4B7SU
SMI-Kurs: 11’689.25 13.11.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’139.59 19.37 SSSMAU
Long 10’905.29 14.00 SSQMSU
Long 10’416.21 8.84 3SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Pierer Mobility-Aktie rutscht ab: Pierer Mobility will KTM restrukturieren
Finanzanalyst prognostiziert: Der nächste Bärenmarkt droht besonders schmerzhaft zu werden
Rivian-Aktie profitiert kräftig: VW könnte Investitionssumme bei Rivian-Partnerschaft erhöhen
Bitcoin prallt an 90'000-Dollar-Marke ab
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: Leichte Gewinne an den US-Börsen-- SMI und DAX schliessen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Verhandlungen über mögliche Zusammenarbeit: NVIDIA zukünftig bei Musks KI-Startup xAI?
Sixt-Aktie tief im Minus: Sixt dämpft Gewinnerwartungen - Abschreibungen belasten Jahresprognose
Commerzbank-Aktie höher: Immobilien in Deutschland wieder teurer - Mieten steigen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}