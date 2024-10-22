Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’262 -0.5%  SPI 16’310 -0.5%  Dow 42’932 -0.8%  DAX 19’461 -1.0%  Euro 0.9363 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’941 -0.9%  Gold 2’732 0.4%  Bitcoin 58’580 0.4%  Dollar 0.8652 -0.1%  Öl 74.0 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758NVIDIA994529Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Lonza erweitert Zusammenarbeit mit wichtigem Partner
Tecan bestätigt Mittelfristausblick am Kapitalmarkttag
Implenia gewinnt Auftrag für grossen Hotelneubau in Andermatt
Mehr Potenzial als NVIDIA? Diese KI-Aktie könnte langfristig stärker wachsen
SIG schlägt Ola Rollén als neuen Präsidenten vor
Suche...

BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.10.2024 08:00:08

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP
4.60 CHF -0.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

22.10.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 21 October 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 6,980,480 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programmes announced on 30 July 2024 (the "Programmes") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 4,537,312 698,048 1,745,120
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 408.10 408.05 408.10
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 401.70 402.80 402.65
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 406.1601 406.2088 406.1950

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goldman Sachs International (Intermediary code: GSILGB2XXXX) on the date of purchase as part of the Programmes.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 406.1601 4,537,312
Cboe (UK)/BXE 406.2088 698,048
Cboe (UK)/CXE 406.1950 1,745,120

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0284J_1-2024-10-21.pdf

 

The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

 

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

 

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights                                                                                                         

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

   Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
   Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  21 October 2024

 

3. New total number of voting rights:                                                                               

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,151,562,481
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  716,799,020
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  16,873,444,001
 

 

 

 

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


22.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

2012957  22.10.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2012957&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
14.10.24 BP Halten DZ BANK
11.10.24 BP Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.10.24 BP Buy UBS AG
11.10.24 BP Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
09.10.24 BP Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ Intesa SanPaolo
✅ Allison Transmission

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

21.10.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Mit einer Zinssenkung in die Woche
21.10.24 SMI vor richtungsweisender Woche
21.10.24 Marktüberblick: Autowerte gesucht
21.10.24 Banken-Krimi: Übernimmt die UniCredit die Commerzbank?
21.10.24 Treasury Cash Market Penetration (TCMP): Shifting from Primary Dealer to TRACE Data
18.10.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Partners Group, Temenos, VAT Group
17.10.24 Julius Bär: 9.55% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) mit Lock-In auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
16.10.24 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’783.74 19.80 ZGSSMU
Short 13’026.45 13.95 UH7BSU
Short 13’506.81 8.96 UUOSMU
SMI-Kurs: 12’261.87 21.10.2024 17:31:24
Long 11’740.00 19.10
Long 11’502.78 13.79 UI3SRU
Long 11’045.23 8.99 SSRM0U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
SAP-Aktie: SAP meldet mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
NVIDIA-Aktie: Morgan Stanley begeistert von kräftiger Nachfrage nach NVIDIAs Blackwell-Chips
Swiss Steel-Aktien stürzen ab nach Meldungen über Finanzierungsengpässe
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA präsentiert sich am Montagnachmittag fester
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Bei Trump-Sieg: Was den Aktienmärkten und der globalen Wirtschaft bevorstehen könnte
Trotz fehlender Aktie in ChatGPT-Mutter OpenAI investieren - So können Anleger an der Entwicklung teilhaben
Bitcoin-Halving 2028: Was das Ereignis für den Bitcoin-Markt bedeutet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}