EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

11.09.2024 / 19:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on September 11, 2024, it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 6,437,370 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programmes announced on 30 July 2024 (the "Programmes") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 4,184,291 643,737 1,609,342
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 403.65 403.40 403.40
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 397.55 397.55 397.60
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 400.8456 400.8620 400.8393

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goldman Sachs International (Intermediary code: GSILGB2XXXX) on the date of purchase as part of the Programmes.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 400.8456 4,184,291
Cboe (UK)/BXE 400.8620 643,737
Cboe (UK)/CXE 400.8393 1,609,342

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8413D_1-2024-9-11.pdf

 

The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

 

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

 

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights                                                                                                         

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

   Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
   Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  11 September 2024

 

3. New total number of voting rights:                                                                               

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,335,834,109
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  718,596,204
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  17,059,512,813

  

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


11.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1986323  11.09.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1986323&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀 mit Sparkojote (Thomas B. Kovacs) | Börsentag Zürich 2024 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

Im heutigen 🎙️ Interview zum Thema Schweizer Blue Chips sprechen Thomas B. Kovacs @Sparkojote und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss über Schweizer Aktien, die Schweiz als Standort für Unternehmen und den Schweizer Franken. Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über Probleme in der Pharma- und Chip-Branche und welche sonstigen Branchen spannend sein könnten.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀 mit Sparkojote (Thomas B. Kovacs) | Börsentag Zürich 2024 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge

Inside Trading & Investment

15:16 Vanguard Marktausblick: Zinssenkungen
09:17 Marktüberblick: Autosektor unter Druck
08:56 SMI schlägt sich wacker
06:11 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Wieder abwärts
02:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: Hot and Cold
10.09.24 Julius Bär: 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Swiss Market® Index, EURO STOXX 50® Index, S&P 500 Index®, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
10.09.24 US-Wahlen: der Showdown geht weiter
10.09.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Logitech, VAT Group
10.09.24 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀 mit Sparkojote (Thomas B. Kovacs) | Börsentag Zürich 2024 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

