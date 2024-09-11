|
11.09.2024 19:10:03
EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on September 11, 2024, it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 6,437,370 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programmes announced on 30 July 2024 (the "Programmes") and as detailed below:
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goldman Sachs International (Intermediary code: GSILGB2XXXX) on the date of purchase as part of the Programmes.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8413D_1-2024-9-11.pdf
The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.
The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Information on the issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St. James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
UK
2. Type of capital measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
11.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1986323 11.09.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)
|
19:10
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
15:58
|Aufschläge in Europa: STOXX 50 am Nachmittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.ch)
|
12:30
|EQS-DD: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
12:26
|Börse Europa: STOXX 50 präsentiert sich fester (finanzen.ch)
|
09:28
|Starker Wochentag in Europa: Zum Start des Mittwochshandels Pluszeichen im STOXX 50 (finanzen.ch)
|
10.09.24
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
10.09.24
|Handel in Europa: STOXX 50 verbucht zum Handelsende Verluste (finanzen.ch)
|
10.09.24
|Schwacher Handel in Europa: STOXX 50 am Nachmittag in Rot (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)
|06.09.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.09.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.24
|BP Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.09.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.09.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.24
|BP Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.09.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.09.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.07.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.07.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.24
|BP Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.05.24
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.02.24
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.02.24
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.01.24
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀 mit Sparkojote (Thomas B. Kovacs) | Börsentag Zürich 2024 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
Im heutigen 🎙️ Interview zum Thema Schweizer Blue Chips sprechen Thomas B. Kovacs @Sparkojote und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss über Schweizer Aktien, die Schweiz als Standort für Unternehmen und den Schweizer Franken. Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über Probleme in der Pharma- und Chip-Branche und welche sonstigen Branchen spannend sein könnten.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|16:00
|Schroders: Public Enemy hatten recht: Glaubt dem Hype nicht
|05.09.24
|Schroders Equity Lens - August 2024: Ihr Leitfaden für die globalen Aktienmärkte
|04.09.24
|Schroders Capital Private Equity Lens Q3 2024
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: SMI letztlich tiefer -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus -- Nikkei, Hang Seng und Co. schliessen mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte im Minus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren derweil Gewinne zu beobachten. Die Wall Street bewegt sich im Mittwochshandel abwärts. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte gaben am Mittwoch nach.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}