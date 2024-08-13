Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
13.08.2024 19:15:04

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP
4.86 CHF -0.98%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

13.08.2024 / 19:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the “Company”) announces that on 13 August 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,242,274 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each (“Shares”) on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programmes announced on 30 July 2024 (the “Programmes”) and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 2,758,160 422,086 1,062,028
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 441.20 440.75 440.90
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 435.60 435.60 435.60
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 437.8511 437.5615 437.8518

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company’s 2024 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goldman Sachs International (Intermediary code: GSILGB2XXXX) on the date of purchase as part of the Programmes.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 437.8511 2,758,160
Cboe (UK)/BXE 437.5615 422,086
Cboe (UK)/CXE 437.8518 1,062,028

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

[RNS to insert the URL of PDF file]

 

The above Transactions in Own Shares announcements are prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

 

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcements are prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

 

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights  

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James’s Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

   Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
   Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  13 August 2024

 

3. New total number of voting rights:  

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,448,708,329
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  719,239,166
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  17,173,029,995
 

 

 

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

 

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights  

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James’s Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

   Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
   Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  12 August 2024

 

3. New total number of voting rights:  

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,453,304,540
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  719,239,166
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  17,177,626,206
 

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 

 

 

 


13.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1967361  13.08.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1967361&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

