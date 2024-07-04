Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’089 0.6%  SPI 15’998 0.0%  Dow 39’308 -0.1%  DAX 18’450 0.4%  Euro 0.9731 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’987 0.4%  Gold 2’356 0.0%  Bitcoin 52’224 -3.8%  Dollar 0.9000 -0.2%  Öl 87.6 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526DocMorris4261528Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018ABB1222171Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
Donald Trump wird Krypto-Befürworter: Sichert er sich so die Stimmen von Krypto-Fans?
Umfangreiche Pläne: Ypsomed auf dem Weg zur 10-Milliarden-Dollar-Firma
Der unbekannte KI-Gigant? NVIDIA in Marken-Ranking weit hinten
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Analysten Call bei Conti treibt die Aktie an - Chinageschäft macht Hoffnung
Marktexperte Ed Yardeni: Darum kommt es zu keiner Rezession in den USA
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus ZERO Depot

BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.07.2024 19:10:03

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

finanzen.net zero BP-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

BP
5.56 CHF -0.80%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

04.07.2024 / 19:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 4 July 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 5,450,538 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 3,401,854 445,273 1,603,411
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 489.90 489.90 489.90
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 482.65 482.80 482.80
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 487.1094 487.0792 487.1488

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 487.1094 3,401,854
Cboe (UK)/BXE 487.0792 445,273
Cboe (UK)/CXE 487.1488 1,603,411

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2306V_1-2024-7-4.pdf

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com

 


04.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1940063  04.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1940063&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
03.07.24 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
02.07.24 BP Buy UBS AG
01.07.24 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
01.07.24 BP Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.06.24 BP Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Profitable Innovationen erkennen – BX Morningcall mit Evelyne Pflugi & François Bloch

Wie identifiziert und bewertet die Singularity Group innovationsgetriebene Unternehmen und aufstrebende Technologien und nutzt deren Potential für zukünftige Investitionen?

Diese und viele weitere spannende Fragen rund um technologische Trends und Innovationen beantwortet Evelyne Pflugi, CEO und Co-Founder der Singularity Group, im heutigen BX Morningcall mit François Bloch, Investment Stratege und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Was braucht eine Aktie, um durch den Innovation Score der Singularity Group Berücksichtigung zu finden.

Trifft dies zu auf?
💻 Nvidia
💊 Eli Lilly &
💊 Novo Nordisk

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Profitable Innovationen erkennen – BX Morningcall mit Evelyne Pflugi & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

13:57 Julius Bär: 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Leonteq AG
11:59 UBS KeyInvest: Edelmetalle - Unterschiedliche Treiber/Siemens - Ruhe an den Rändern
09:59 Marktüberblick: Rheinmetall-Aktie gesucht
09:08 SMI tritt auf der Stelle
09:00 NVIDIA der KI-Gewinner mit Aktiensplit
03.07.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: To the east and to the farms
02.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Lonza, Sonova
02.07.24 Profitable Innovationen erkennen – BX Morningcall mit Evelyne Pflugi & François Bloch
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’565.08 19.15 UBS07U
Short 12’831.85 13.55 Y7SSMU
Short 13’289.78 8.87 SSWMCU
SMI-Kurs: 12’088.99 04.07.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’528.81 18.56 UBSTBU
Long 11’289.17 13.63 UQBGSU
Long 10’820.00 8.94
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie knickt ein: Roche erleidet weiteren Rücksetzer mit neuartiger Krebstherapie
NVIDIA-Aktie kann nicht profitieren: Morgan Stanley hebt NVIDIA-Kursziel an - höherer Gewinn prognostiziert
SPI-Wert Meyer Burger-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Meyer Burger von vor 3 Jahren gekostet
Darum kommt der Euro von seinem Hoch seit Mitte Juni wieder zurück
Tesla-Aktie springt hoch: Tesla-Auslieferungen übertreffen im zweiten Quartal die Erwartungen
Gefahr weiterer Verluste bei NVIDIA: Mögliche Konsequenzen für den Markt
Adecco-Aktie tiefer: Adecco prüft offenbar Verkauf der Tochter Akkodis
Ernüchterung nach Kooperation: VW und Rivian bauen Zusammenarbeit nicht aus - Rivian-Aktie sinkt
Alternativen zu NVIDIA-Aktie: In diese KI-Aktien investieren prominente Milliardäre
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit