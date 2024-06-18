|
EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 18 June 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,825,872 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Individual transactions:
The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.
-- The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Information on the issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St. James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
UK
2. Type of capital measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)
|10:30
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.06.24
|BP Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.05.24
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|16.05.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.05.24
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
