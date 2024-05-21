Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’002 -0.3%  SPI 15’997 -0.3%  Dow 39’812 0.0%  DAX 18’727 -0.2%  Euro 0.9891 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’047 -0.5%  Gold 2’423 -0.1%  Bitcoin 63’565 -2.2%  Dollar 0.9113 0.1%  Öl 83.1 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842DocMorris4261528Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Swiss Life1485278NVIDIA994529ABB1222171Lonza1384101Holcim1221405
Top News
Erstes Quartal 2024: Das sind die Investments des Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust
Ausblick: NVIDIA gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. beurteilt Brenntag SE-Aktie mit Buy
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Microsoft vs Apple - Swiss-Tech und Industrieunternehmen sind interessant
Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich am Dienstagmittag fester
Suche...
0% Kommission
BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.05.2024 18:55:06

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

finanzen.net zero BP-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

BP
5.75 CHF 3.81%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

21.05.2024 / 18:55 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 21 May 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,575,201 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 2,541,520 383,153 1,650,528
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 491.50 491.40 491.40
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 486.05 486.05 486.05
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 488.9350 488.9858 488.7750

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 488.9350 2,541,520
Cboe (UK)/BXE 488.9858 383,153
Cboe (UK)/CXE 488.7750 1,650,528

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3549P_1-2024-5-21.pdf

 

 

The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

 

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

 

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights                                                                                                         

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

   Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
   Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  21 May 2024

 

3. New total number of voting rights:                                                                               

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,734,833,617
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  722,847,414
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  17,462,763,531

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


21.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1908073  21.05.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1908073&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
10:14 BP Buy UBS AG
16.05.24 BP Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.05.24 BP Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.05.24 BP Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08.05.24 BP Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Synopsys, ASM International & Novo Nordisk mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Synopsys
✅ ASM International
✅ Novo Nordisk

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Synopsys, ASM International & Novo Nordisk mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

16:52 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf thyssenkrupp AG
10:09 SMI springt über 12.000er-Marke
09:00 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Synopsys, ASM International & Novo Nordisk mit François Bloch
07:56 Bitcoin Kurs nahe Rekordhoch – Anleger hoffen auf Zulassung eines Ether-Spot-ETFs in den USA
06:27 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Blue Chips auf Jahreshoch
02:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: Got commodities?
20.05.24 Sinkflug beendet oder bleibt Boeing am Boden?
17.05.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Coinbase
17.05.24 Marktüberblick: Siemens-Aktie belastet DAX
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’498.38 19.69 S2S3MU
Short 12’761.73 13.81 YXSSMU
Short 13’269.69 8.67 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’001.50 21.05.2024 17:31:20
Long 11’525.33 19.69 UBSL2U
Long 11’260.72 13.81 YHUBSU
Long 10’820.00 9.00
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Franken setzt Schwäche fort: EUR/CHF knapp unter 99 Rappen - die Gründe
Privatanleger verkaufen Bitcoin: JPMorgan sieht deutlichen Gegenwind für grösste Kryptowährung
Elon Musk fordert Warren Buffett zum Kauf von Tesla-Aktien auf - Was für die Investorenlegende wohl dagegen spricht
Swiss-Life-Chefökonom erwartet nur noch eine weitere Zinssenkung der SNB in 2024
Bitcoin erobert 70'000-Dollar-Marke zurück
Bullish für Kryptowährung: Ex-Twitter-Chef Jack Dorsey sieht Bitcoin bei über einer Million US-Dollar
DocMorris-Aktien unter Druck: UBS-Kommentar belastet
Erneute Kurszielanhebung für NVIDIA vor Bilanzvorlage: NVIDIA-Aktie legt zu
Ethereum-Wal sorgt für Furore im Kryptoversum - ETH-Coins von Kryptobörse abgezogen
Roche-Aktie schwächer: Roche-Übernahme von LumiraDx in prüfung - Inavolisib erhält "Breakthrough Therapy"-Status

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit