Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’335 -0.1%  SPI 15’135 0.0%  Dow 38’387 0.4%  DAX 18’118 -0.2%  Euro 0.9763 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’981 -0.5%  Gold 2’340 0.1%  Bitcoin 57’341 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9103 -0.3%  Öl 88.3 -1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061ABB1222171Lonza1384101Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Idorsia36346343
Top News
Wells Fargo rechnet mit Rückenwind durch die Fed: Goldpreis dürfte weiter steigen
Distanzierung von Cannabis-Riese Canopy: Constellation Brands greift durch
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ausblick: Mercedes-Benz Group stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Nemetschek gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.04.2024 19:30:05

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

finanzen.net zero BP-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

BP
6.00 CHF 0.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

29.04.2024 / 19:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 29 April 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,384,815 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 2,352,697 363,129 1,668,989
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 527.60 527.60 527.70
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 523.30 523.20 523.30
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 525.5850 525.5337 525.5939

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 525.5850 2,352,697
Cboe (UK)/BXE 525.5337 363,129
Cboe (UK)/CXE 525.5939 1,668,989

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4812M_1-2024-4-29.pdf
 

The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

--

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

 

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights                                                                                                         

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

   Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
   Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  29 April 2024

 

3. New total number of voting rights:                                                                               

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,797,041,506
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  723,354,416
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  17,525,478,422

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


29.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1892183  29.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1892183&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
24.04.24 BP Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.04.24 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
18.04.24 BP Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
12.04.24 BP Overweight Barclays Capital
09.04.24 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV

Was macht die Firma Alquant, welche Probleme lösen sie und wie können Privatanleger dabei profitieren?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Quang Pham, Chief Investment Officer & Co-Founder, Alquant im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:43 UBS KeyInvest: Spannung am Tag der Arbeit
16:04 Warum Starbucks mehr als nur ein Café ist?
15:11 Index Options Box Spreads as Financing Tool – 2024 Edition
09:52 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Fed-Sitzung und US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Fokus
09:12 SMI mit freundlichem Wochenausklang
26.04.24 Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Julius Bär, Logitech, Straumann
26.04.24 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank haussiert nach Zahlen
25.04.24 Julius Bär: 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Swatch Group AG
23.04.24 Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’830.87 19.26 D1SSMU
Short 12’049.05 13.94 SSYM8U
Short 12’514.10 8.81 PFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’334.81 29.04.2024 17:30:00
Long 10’886.17 19.59 SSZMHU
Long 10’640.00 13.35
Long 10’175.61 8.84 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Halving-Event: Bitcoin-Transaktionsgebühren brechen ein
Nach Ablehnung von Antrag: VanEck-Chef rechnet nicht mit baldiger Zulassung von Ethereum-Spot-ETFs
Idorsia vor ungewisser Zukunft: So steht es um das Schweizer Biotech-Unternehmen
UBS-Aktie dennoch fester: Anscheinend Klage in den USA wegen CS-AT1-Abschreiber
Idorsia-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Idorsia erhält positive Empfehlung für EU-Zulassung von Blutdrucksenker
Philips-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Philips einigt sich mit US-Justiz auf Geldstrafe
Ausblick: BYD öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Distanzierung von Cannabis-Riese Canopy: Constellation Brands greift durch
BYD-Aktie: BYD schafft kleines Umsatzplus - auch Gewinn steigt
Wenige Tage vor US-Zinsentscheid: Bitcoin fällt zeitweise unter 62'000 US-Dollar

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit