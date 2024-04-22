Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’328 0.3%  SPI 15’103 0.8%  Dow 38’316.3500 0.9%  DAX 17’861 0.7%  Euro 1 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’937 0.4%  Gold 2’333.1600 -2.4%  Bitcoin 60’510.1 2.2%  Dollar 0.9113 0.1%  Öl 87.1 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278DocMorris4261528
Top News
Brenntag SE-Analyse: Add-Bewertung für Brenntag SE-Aktie von Baader Bank
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ausblick: Temenos legt Quartalsergebnis vor
UBS will Marktanteil im hart umkämpften US-Markt ausbauen: Mit dieser Strategie soll es endlich klappen
Börse New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 am Montagmittag
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.04.2024 19:10:04

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

finanzen.net zero BP-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

BP
5.85 CHF 0.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

22.04.2024 / 19:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 22 April 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,476,040 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 2,586,160 378,154 1,511,726
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 523.50 523.50 523.50
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 515.10 515.20 515.20
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 520.1611 520.3836 520.0563

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations  +44(0) 207 496 4000

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 520.1611 2,586,160
Cboe (UK)/BXE 520.3836 378,154
Cboe (UK)/CXE 520.0563 1,511,726

 

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5714L_1-2024-4-22.pdf

 

 

The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

--

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

 

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights                                                                                                         

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

   Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
   Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  22 April 2024

 

3. New total number of voting rights:                                                                               

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,819,265,918
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  723,354,416
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  17,547,702,834

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


22.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1886385  22.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1886385&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
18.04.24 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
18.04.24 BP Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
12.04.24 BP Overweight Barclays Capital
09.04.24 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
09.04.24 BP Overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über die Pharmaindustrie.

🔎Eli Lilly
🔎Novo Nordisk
🔎Pfizer
🔎Johnson & Johnson
🔎Roche

Welche Trends zeigen sich in der Branche, welche Position nehmen die Schweizer Pharma-Riesen auf dem internationalen Markt ein und wie sieht es mit der Forschung aus?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

11:34 UBS KeyInvest: Edelmetalle hui, Aktien pfui
10:55 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Unsicherheiten bleiben – Berichtssaison im Fokus
10:43 Gold and Bitcoin Rallies vs U.S. Dollar Strength
10:24 Nestlé heute ex Dividende
09:16 Marktüberblick: Chipwerte unter Druck
19.04.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alibaba ADR, Amazon, Coinbase
18.04.24 Julius Bär: 8.85% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adecco Group AG
18.04.24 Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
17.04.24 GRANOLAS: Bühne frei für Europas Börsenavantgarde
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’802.26 19.20 F1SSMU
Short 12’020.50 13.98 SSMACU
Short 12’484.72 8.85 SS3MXU
SMI-Kurs: 11’327.77 22.04.2024 17:31:36
Long 10’875.71 19.87 SSZMJU
Long 10’640.00 13.85
Long 10’165.83 8.92 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Medien-Experte kritisiert Trump Media & Technology als "Schwindel" - Käufer der TMTG-Aktie "sind Idioten"
"Wie Glas kauen und dann Kokain schnupfen": Willy Woo äussert sich zu Bitcoin-Volatilität
UBS-Aktie in Rot: UBS plant wohl fünf Entlassungswellen
HOCHDORF-Aktie bricht um die Hälfte ein: Verkauf von Tochtergesellschaft Swiss Nutrition rückt in den Fokus
Expertin von Goldman Sachs mit Angriff auf Bitcoin und Co.: Kryptosektor "heuchlerisch" und Coins "wertlos"
Novartis-Tochter Sandoz-Aktie freundlich: Pyzchiva in der EU zugelassen
NVIDIA-Aktie mit schwacher Performance: Magnificent Seven verzeichnen Rekordverlust beim Börsenwert
Monopol im KI-Markt? Analyst nimmt NVIDIA-Aktie unter die Lupe
Bitcoin-Halving abgeschlossen: Das macht der BTC-Kurs
Bitcoin-Halving abgeschlossen: So steht es für die Kurse der Digitalwährungen am Samstagabend

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit