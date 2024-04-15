Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’396 0.1%  SPI 15’087 0.2%  Dow 37’985 0.0%  DAX 18’027 0.5%  Euro 0.9715 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’984 0.6%  Gold 2’356 0.5%  Bitcoin 59’056 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9132 -0.1%  Öl 89.5 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101Temenos1245391Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528Logitech2575132
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ausblick: Ericsson legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Deutsche Börse-Aktie erhält von Jefferies & Company Inc. Bewertung: Hold
NASDAQ Composite aktuell: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ Composite am Montagmittag
NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 am Montagmittag in Grün
Suche...
0% Kommission

BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.04.2024 19:10:05

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

finanzen.net zero BP-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

BP
6.02 CHF -0.18%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

15.04.2024 / 19:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 15 April 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,634,107 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 2,680,783 371,206 1,582,118
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 533.30 533.00 533.00
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 523.10 523.10 523.10
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 526.3569 526.2896 526.2535

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 526.3569 2,680,783
Cboe (UK)/BXE 526.2896 371,206
Cboe (UK)/CXE 526.2535 1,582,118

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6859K_1-2024-4-15.pdf

 

  

 

The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

--

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

 

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights                                                                                                         

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

   Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
   Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  15 April 2024

 

3. New total number of voting rights:                                                                               

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,841,185,279
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  723,354,416
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  17,569,622,195

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


15.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1880887  15.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1880887&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
12.04.24 BP Overweight Barclays Capital
09.04.24 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
09.04.24 BP Overweight Barclays Capital
09.04.24 BP Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.04.24 BP Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

SWISS – Mit Nachhaltigkeit auf Rekordkurs? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Léa Wertheimer
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Léa Wertheimer, Head of Corporate Communications bei der SWISS.

Mit einem Rekordergebnis in 2023 erzielte die SWISS das beste Jahresresultat ihrer Unternehmensgeschichte.
Léa Wertheimer (Head of Corporate Communications, Swiss) diskutiert mit David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss), und Investmentstratege François Bloch, über die aktuelle Situation bei der Swiss:

✈️ Rekordergebnis 2023
✈️ Ausblick nach der Corona-Pandemie
✈️ Rolle der Nachhaltigkeit
✈️ aktuelle Herausforderungen

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

SWISS – Mit Nachhaltigkeit auf Rekordkurs? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Léa Wertheimer

Inside Trading & Investment

16:00 UBS KeyInvest: Was wird aus der Zinswende?
09:18 Marktüberblick: Dollar als sicherer Hafen gesucht
08:59 SMI-Talfahrt hält an
08:33 Börse Aktuell – Kurseinbruch und Ölpreisschock bleiben aus
12.04.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Nvidia
12.04.24 Five Reasons the 2024 Bitcoin Halving is Different
12.04.24 SWISS – Mit Nachhaltigkeit auf Rekordkurs? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Léa Wertheimer
11.04.24 Ölpreis beflügelt
11.04.24 Julius Bär: 8.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Galderma Group AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’894.69 19.02 F1SSMU
Short 12’139.32 13.43 D3SSMU
Short 12’577.41 8.85 SS3MXU
SMI-Kurs: 11’395.81 15.04.2024 17:31:29
Long 10’980.00 19.14
Long 10’671.52 13.43 SSQMRU
Long 10’250.01 8.99 3SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie freundlich: Forschungserfolg bei Krebsmittel Columvi
Kommt hier der nächste 7000x Meme-Coin? Dogeverse knackt die 3,7 Millionen US-Dollar
Bitcoin-Kurs im freien Fall: Wochentief
Temenos-Aktie im Rally-Modus: Unabhängiger Untersuchungsbericht zu Hindenburg-Vorwürfen entlastet Temenos
Verhaltene Reaktion: Bitcoin zeigt kurzzeitige Beeinträchtigung durch Nahost-Spannungen
Rally bei Rheinmetall, RENK & HENSOLDT geht verhalten weiter
Fisker im Schlussverkauf? Deutsche Bank sucht Käufer für Elektroautobauer
Euro-Dollar-Kurs auf tiefstem Stand seit November - Dollar zum Franken wenig bewegt
Krypto-Experte hält Bitcoin für unterbewertet und setzt Mega-Kursziel
Frugalismus: So kann man schon mit 40 Jahren in Rente gehen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit