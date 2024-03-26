Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’680 0.4%  SPI 15’359 0.3%  Dow 39’394 0.2%  DAX 18’384 0.7%  Euro 0.9789 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’064 0.4%  Gold 2’178 0.3%  Bitcoin 63’498 0.9%  Dollar 0.9036 0.4%  Öl 86.1 -0.7% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Galderma133539272Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529Lonza1384101Baloise1241051Holcim1221405Reddit133254246
Top News
Nach erfolgreichem Börsengang: Jetzt bei der Galderma-Aktie zuschlagen?
Tesla-Konkurrent hat neue Modelle vorgestellt: Das halten Analysten von der Rivian-Aktie
Ausblick: GameStop öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: RATIONAL gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Zoom-Aktie im Fokus: KI-Funktionen bieten neue Wachstumschancen für Zoom
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.03.2024 19:15:05

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

finanzen.net zero BP-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

BP
5.75 CHF 1.11%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

26.03.2024 / 19:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 26 March 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,391,914 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 2,320,088 396,831 1,674,995
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 504.90 504.90 504.90
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 497.95 498.00 498.00
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 501.9748 502.0218 502.0283

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 501.9748 2,320,088
Cboe (UK)/BXE 502.0218 396,831
Cboe (UK)/CXE 502.0283 1,674,995

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4068I_1-2024-3-26.pdf

 

The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

--

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

 

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights                                                                                                         

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

   Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
   Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  26 March 2024

 

3. New total number of voting rights:                                                                               

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,893,213,152
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  724,731,274
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  17,623,026,926

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


26.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1867985  26.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1867985&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
14.03.24 BP Buy UBS AG
05.03.24 BP Buy UBS AG
04.03.24 BP Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.02.24 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
22.02.24 BP Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Überraschende Zinssenkung | BX Swiss TV

Die Kürzung des Leitzinses um 25 Basispunkte auf 1.5 % durch die Schweizerische Nationalbank (SNB) kommt überraschend und überrascht die deutliche Mehrheit der Volkswirte, die mit einem unveränderten Zinssatz gerechnet hatten.

Gehört Dr. Thomas Gitzel, Chefökonom der VP Bank AG, zu den überraschten Volkswirten? Das erfahren wir im heutigen Interview mit David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) und auch erklärt Dr. Thomas Gitzel weiter, welche Entwicklungen er in Europa und den USA erwartet.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Überraschende Zinssenkung | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13:57 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Hermes International, Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
09:39 SG-Marktüberblick: 26.03.2024
08:53 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Lonza, Roche, Zurich Insurance
08:46 SNB-Impulse wieder neutralisiert
07:23 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Schwächer in die neue Woche
25.03.24 Equities Ride the Magnificent Seven Wave - Time to Diversify?
25.03.24 Überraschende Zinssenkung | BX Swiss TV
25.03.24 Reddit: Die weltweit grösste Community ist an der Börse
21.03.24 DAX 40 Ausblick: 18.200 Punkte im Fokus – Jerome Powell nährt Zinssenkungsfantasien
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’136.88 19.85 13SSMU
Short 12’389.55 13.86 SSZM2U
Short 12’877.44 8.74 OGSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’680.36 26.03.2024 17:31:01
Long 11’240.00 19.64
Long 10’925.04 13.62 SSZMHU
Long 10’470.20 8.94 SSOMSU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JPMorgan-Analyst alarmiert: Was MicroStrategy mit einem zukünftigen Bitcoin-Crash zu tun haben könnte
UBS-Aktie im Plus: RBC hat Kursziel für UBS angehoben - Einstufung "Outperform"
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt an: Meyer Burger-Standort im deutschen Freiberg vor Schliessung
Bitcoin-Miner tätigen Investments in Milliardenhöhe
Baloise-Aktie leichter: Baloise hat 2023 weniger verdient - Baloise lehnt Vorschläge von zCapital weiterhin ab
Swiss Steel-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Vertreter von Grossaktionär Spuhler treten aus Verwaltungsrat zurück
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Nachmittag stark gefragt
Bitcoin wieder über 70'000 US-Dollar
Canopy Growth, Tilray & Co.: Was die Legalisierung von Cannabis in Deutschland für Cannabis-Aktien im Ausland bedeutet
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Dienstagvormittag massiv unter Druck

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit