Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’685 0.3%  SPI 15’245 0.2%  Dow 38’754 0.1%  DAX 17’746 -0.4%  Euro 0.9595 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’930 -0.6%  Gold 2’178 0.0%  Bitcoin 63’576 5.0%  Dollar 0.8787 0.1%  Öl 82.3 0.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Super Micro Computer2776758Novo Nordisk129508879ABB1222171Lonza1384101
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Neueinsteiger mit Potenzial: "Perfekte Aktien"-Liste - Diese Titel sollten Anleger kennen
Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt ab
S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 liegt am Mittag im Minus
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite mittags schwächer
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.03.2024 19:10:03

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

finanzen.net zero BP-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

BP
5.20 CHF -2.71%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

11.03.2024 / 19:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 11 March 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,726,614 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 2,796,263 308,721 1,621,630
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 473.05 472.95 473.10
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 467.80 467.80 467.80
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 470.0853 470.0008 469.9538

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 470.0853 2,796,263
Cboe (UK)/BXE 470.0008 308,721
Cboe (UK)/CXE 469.9538 1,621,630

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4077G_1-2024-3-11.pdf

 

 

 

 

The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

 

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

 

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights                                                                                                         

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

   Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
   Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  11 March 2024

 

3. New total number of voting rights:                                                                               

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,943,191,137
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  724,731,274
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  17,673,004,911

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


11.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1856059  11.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1856059&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
05.03.24 BP Buy UBS AG
04.03.24 BP Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.02.24 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
22.02.24 BP Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
20.02.24 BP Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Automatische Risikoreduktion: Seitenlinie in Bärenmärkten | BX Swiss TV

Geht das? In unserem heutigen Experteninterview mit Stefan Buck, Partner bei adaptivv geht es um die Downside Control von adaptivv, ein ETH Spin-off.

Am Beispiel des Schweizer Aktienmarktes erklärt Stefan Buck im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, wie die Sensor Technologie von adaptivv funktioniert und welche Mechanismen sowohl bei 🐻Bären- als auch 🐂Bullenmärkten greifen.
Im Fokus und zur besseren Verdeutlichung drei Aktientitel:
✅Roche
✅Meyer Burger
✅Bayer

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Automatische Risikoreduktion: Seitenlinie in Bärenmärkten | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13:45 Why U.S. LNG Exports are Surging
12:47 UBS KeyInvest: Zinsdebatte und kein Ende
10:19 SMI erklimmt 21-Monats-Hoch
09:14 SG-Marktüberblick: 11.03.2024
08.03.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf DocMorris
08.03.24 Bitcoin Kurs erreicht wieder 68.000 Dollar – US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Blick
08.03.24 Automatische Risikoreduktion: Seitenlinie in Bärenmärkten | BX Swiss TV
07.03.24 Das grosse Comeback der Atomenergie?
07.03.24 Julius Bär: 17.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’123.60 19.77 HSSM9U
Short 12’383.08 13.89 SSZMKU
Short 12’865.83 8.70 NRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’685.19 11.03.2024 17:31:47
Long 11’200.00 19.73
Long 10’926.98 13.80 SSRM0U
Long 10’460.09 8.90 SSPM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ethereum-Mitgründer über neuen Superzyklus: Bestehende monetäre Systeme haben ihr Lebensende erreicht
JPMorgan-Experten: Bitcoin-Halving wird Kursrally ein Ende setzen
NVIDIA-Aktie fällt nach Klage wegen Urheberrechtsverletzung
UBS-Aktie leichter: UBS-Topmanager macht Kasse und verkauft Aktien im Millionenwert
Ed Yardeni: Der Bullenmarkt wird sich am US-Markt fortsetzen - Kräftiger Anstieg des S&P 500 erwartet
Expertenblick auf Kryptoaktien: Dieses Potenzial sehen Experten in Kryptoaktien wie Coinbase und MicroStrategy
Aktienlieblinge: Diese Aktien will Warren Buffett "voraussichtlich unbegrenzt" halten
Boeing-Aktie in Rot: Mindestens 50 Verletzte aufgrund eines technischen Problems
Bitwise-CIO erwartet noch grössere Nachfragewelle bei Bitcoin-Spot-ETFs
Rheinmetall-Aktie nach gigantischer Rally: Wie geht es weiter?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit