BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
08.03.2024 10:50:03

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP
5.29 CHF -1.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Directorate Change
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

08.03.2024 / 10:50 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c. (the "Company")

 

8 March 2024

 

 

Non-executive director retirements

 

BP p.l.c. announces that Paula Reynolds and Sir John Sawers will be retiring from the Board at the conclusion of the 2024 annual general meeting of the Company on 25 April 2024 having both served for nine years on the Board.

 

Appointment of Senior Independent Director

 

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.11, BP p.l.c. announces that Dame Amanda Blanc will be appointed as senior independent director with effect from the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company on 25 April 2024.

 

Dame Amanda joined the board as a non-executive director on 1 September 2022. She is a member of both the people and governance committee and the remuneration committee.

 

Appointment of Remuneration Committee chair

 

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.11, BP p.l.c. announces that Tushar Morzaria will be appointed as chair of the remuneration committee, on an interim basis, with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General meeting of the Company on 25 April 2024.

 

Mr Morzaria joined the Board as a non-executive Director on 1 September 2020. He is chair of the audit committee and a member of the remuneration Committee.

 

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


08.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1854731  08.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1854731&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

