|
08.03.2024 10:50:03
EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Directorate Change
BP p.l.c. (the "Company")
8 March 2024
Non-executive director retirements
BP p.l.c. announces that Paula Reynolds and Sir John Sawers will be retiring from the Board at the conclusion of the 2024 annual general meeting of the Company on 25 April 2024 having both served for nine years on the Board.
Appointment of Senior Independent Director
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.11, BP p.l.c. announces that Dame Amanda Blanc will be appointed as senior independent director with effect from the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company on 25 April 2024.
Dame Amanda joined the board as a non-executive director on 1 September 2022. She is a member of both the people and governance committee and the remuneration committee.
Appointment of Remuneration Committee chair
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.11, BP p.l.c. announces that Tushar Morzaria will be appointed as chair of the remuneration committee, on an interim basis, with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General meeting of the Company on 25 April 2024.
Mr Morzaria joined the Board as a non-executive Director on 1 September 2020. He is chair of the audit committee and a member of the remuneration Committee.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
08.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1854731 08.03.2024 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Fälligkeitstag
|Maximale Rendite p.a.
|BP Plc. / Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (AMS) / Total S.A.
|124058627
|27.08.2024
|7.80 %
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)
|
10:50
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
10:50
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
07.03.24
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
06.03.24
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
06.03.24
|STOXX-Handel: STOXX 50 zum Handelsende freundlich (finanzen.ch)
|
06.03.24
|Optimismus in Europa: STOXX 50 steigt nachmittags (finanzen.ch)
|
06.03.24
|Zuversicht in Europa: STOXX 50 legt zu (finanzen.ch)
|
06.03.24
|Minuszeichen in Europa: STOXX 50 notiert zum Handelsstart im Minus (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)
|05.03.24
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|04.03.24
|BP Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.02.24
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.02.24
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.02.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.03.24
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|04.03.24
|BP Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.02.24
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.02.24
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.02.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.03.24
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|04.03.24
|BP Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.02.24
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.02.24
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|12.02.24
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.02.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.01.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.01.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
3 Knaller-Aktien aus dem BX Musterportfolio📈: Arista Networks, Eli Lilly & Novo Nordisk – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
Arista Networks, Eli Lilly & Novo Nordiskg
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: SMI über 11'600 Punkten -- DAX mit leichten Verlusten -- Gewinne zum Wochenschluss an Asiens Börsen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Freitag nach oben. An der deutschen Börse sind unterdessen leichte Verluste zu sehen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich höher.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}