EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'210 -0.3%  SPI 14'654 -0.3%  Dow 38'712 0.5%  DAX 16'922 -0.7%  Euro 0.9424 0.7%  EStoxx50 4'679 -0.3%  Gold 2'035 -0.1%  Bitcoin 38'165 1.8%  Dollar 0.8748 0.6%  Öl 79.0 0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101NVIDIA994529DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539Swatch1225515Novo Nordisk129508879Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405
Top News
Investment-Tipp Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie: Baader Bank bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
Schweizer Anleger seit drei Monaten in Kauflaune: Welche SMI-Aktien besonders in der Gunst der Anleger stehen
ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)-Analyse: ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)-Aktie von Jefferies & Company Inc. mit Hold bewertet
Hannover Rück-Analyse: Jefferies & Company Inc. vergibt Buy an Hannover Rück-Aktie
Wie Experten die Mercedes-Benz-Aktie im Januar einstuften
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.02.2024 19:15:02

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

finanzen.net zero BP-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

BP
5.28 CHF 0.59%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

07.02.2024 / 19:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 7 February 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,725,089 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 2,683,691 432,695 1,608,703
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 483.15 483.15 482.90
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 474.50 474.50 474.50
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 478.0759 478.1305 478.1692

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations        +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 478.0759 2,683,691
Cboe (UK)/BXE 478.1305 432,695
Cboe (UK)/CXE 478.1692 1,608,703

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3953C_1-2024-2-7.pdf

 

The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

 

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

 

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights                                                                                                         

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

   Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
   Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  5 February 2024

 

3. New total number of voting rights:                                                                               

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 17,052,663,963
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  725,781,896
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  17,783,528,359

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights                                                                                                         

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

   Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
   Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  6 February 2024

 

3. New total number of voting rights:                                                                               

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 17,047,292,147
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  725,781,896
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  17,778,156,543

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


07.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1832843  07.02.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1832843&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
13:59 BP Buy UBS AG
11:52 BP Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.02.24 BP Overweight Barclays Capital
06.02.24 BP Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.02.24 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: Hermès, TransDigm & SAP | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Hermès, TransDigm & SAP

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Top 3 Aktien-Titel: SAP, Hermès & TransDigm mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

11:37 Börse Aktuell – Die magische 17.000-Punkte-Marke
10:40 Q1 2024 Metals Update
09:40 SMI kommt nicht in Schwung
09:37 SG-Marktüberblick: 07.02.2024
07:24 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips im Ausbruchsmodus
06.02.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Adecco Group AG, Lonza Group AG
05.02.24 Top 3 Aktien-Titel: SAP, Hermès & TransDigm mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall
02.02.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nordex, Siemens Energy
31.01.24 Der Körper wirkt Wunder
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'712.47 19.37 8JSSMU
Short 11'946.48 13.87 OFSSMU
Short 12'383.62 8.99 D3SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'210.25 07.02.2024 17:31:33
Long 10'755.03 18.88 SSQMQU
Long 10'499.00 13.22 SSOMSU
Long 10'112.15 8.99 VSSM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie knickt ein: UBS mit Quartalsverlust aber Rekord-Jahresgewinn - Dividendenplus, Aktienrückkäufe und ehgeiziges Kostensenkungsziel verkündet
Darum bleibt der Euro zum Dollar unter Druck - zum Franken kaum bewegt
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA gewinnt am Nachmittag
Novartis-Aktie profitiert: Novartis scheinbar in fortgeschrittenen Gesprächen zum Kauf von MorphoSys - MorphoSys fast 30 Prozent höher
Palantir beim Umsatz über den Erwartungen: Palantir-Aktie mit Kurssprung
Aufregung nach Zahlenvorlage bei Swatch: CEO Nick Hayek beleidigt Investoren und Analysten
Super Micro-Vorstandsmitglied kauft Aktien: Super Micro Computer-Aktie stabil
Meyer Burger-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Meyer Burger startet Zusammenarbeit mit Marktplatz Otovo
NIO Aktie News: NIO tendiert am Mittwochnachmittag tiefer
Roche-Aktie schwächelt: UBS senkt Roche-Kursziel nach Quartalszahlen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit