BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
31.01.2024 19:10:03

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP
5.14 CHF
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

31.01.2024 / 19:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 31 January 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 5,262,365 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 31 October 2023 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 2,839,665 435,259 1,987,441
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 470.70 470.65 470.65
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 463.55 463.55 463.55
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 467.2287 466.9329 466.9775

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 467.2287 2,839,665
Cboe (UK)/BXE 466.9329 435,259
Cboe (UK)/CXE 466.9775 1,987,441

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5864B_1-2024-1-31.pdf

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 

 


31.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1827499  31.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1827499&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

26.01.24 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
26.01.24 BP Buy UBS AG
17.01.24 BP Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.01.24 BP Buy UBS AG
17.01.24 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
