Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'443 0.1%  SPI 14'898 0.1%  Dow 38'434 0.3%  DAX 16'972 0.2%  Euro 0.9348 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'663 0.5%  Gold 2'033 0.0%  Bitcoin 37'381 0.3%  Dollar 0.8629 0.2%  Öl 83.1 0.8% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Idorsia36346343Swiss Life1485278Swatch1225515Tesla11448018Kuros32581411
Top News
Nach Underperformce: Wall Street-Bulle sieht enormes Potential bei US-Nebenwerten
Ausblick: Novartis öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Samsung öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Earning Season - Fed-Meeting - Novartis: es wird viel erwartet
Ausblick: MasterCard veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Suche...
Jetzt traden!

BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.01.2024 19:10:03

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

finanzen.net zero BP-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

BP
5.14 CHF -0.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

30.01.2024 / 19:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 30 January 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 5,242,550 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 31 October 2023 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 2,910,133 394,168 1,938,249
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 470.45 470.40 470.45
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 465.35 465.45 465.45
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 468.0172 467.8608 467.9825

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 468.0172 2,910,133
Cboe (UK)/BXE 467.8608 394,168
Cboe (UK)/CXE 467.9825 1,938,249

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4213B_1-2024-1-30.pdf

 

 

 

The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

 

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

 

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights                                                                                                         

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

   Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
   Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  30 January 2024

 

3. New total number of voting rights:                                                                               

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 17,073,639,907
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  725,781,896
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  17,804,504,303

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


30.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1826401  30.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1826401&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
26.01.24 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
26.01.24 BP Buy UBS AG
17.01.24 BP Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.01.24 BP Buy UBS AG
17.01.24 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer| BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer

Inside Trading & Investment

15:27 Luxusgüter immer noch gefragt, aber mit regionalen Unterschieden
14:56 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Swisscom
12:08 Julius Bär: 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Fresenius Medical Care AG
12:00 Transition from 28D TIIE to TIIE de Fondeo (F-TIIE) for Cleared MXN Interest Rate Swaps
11:46 Börse Aktuell – Viele Daten und viel Hoffnung
09:58 Marktüberblick: Bayer unter Druck
09:05 SMI bleibt auf Kurs
09:00 Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer
07:34 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Ausbruch bestätigt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'892.47 19.36 CRSSMU
Short 12'142.37 13.52 F1SSMU
Short 12'609.35 8.69 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'443.13 30.01.2024 17:31:57
Long 10'907.52 18.13 SSRM0U
Long 10'689.07 13.60 SSQMTU
Long 10'263.10 9.00 T9SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Besser als Warren Buffett und Cathie Wood: Finanz-Blogger Eddy Elfenbein sorgt in Anlegerkreisen für grosses Staunen
Frankenstärke: Diese Faktoren dürften den Schweizer Franken auch in den nächsten Jahren weiter stützen
Holcim-Aktie zieht an: Holcim will Nordamerikageschäft an US-Börse bringen - Europa-Chef wird neuer CEO
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Dienstagvormittag stärker
BYD-Aktie: Tesla-Konkurrent BYD verfehlt Erwartungen trotz Gewinnsprung
Julius Bär-Aktie unter Druck: Julius Bär schreibt wohl Millionenbetrag ab
Erholung nach 6-Wochen-Tief: Euro holt Verluste etwas auf - Kaum Bewegung zum Franken
Gewinnmitnahmen vorbei? Bitcoin setzt sich über 43'000 US-Dollar-Marke
Kinarus-Aktie +280 Prozent: Kinarus will Konkurs durch Zusammenschluss mit Curatis vermeiden
Warten auf US-Zinsentscheid: SMI beendet Sitzung kaum verändert -- DAX schliesst knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit