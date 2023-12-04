Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'952 0.6%  SPI 14'310 0.3%  Dow 36'164 -0.2%  DAX 16'405 0.0%  Euro 0.9448 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'415 -0.1%  Gold 2'024 -2.3%  Bitcoin 36'367 4.9%  Dollar 0.8736 0.6%  Öl 78.5 -1.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343ABB1222171Kuros32581411Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278Julius Bär10248496
Top News
Warum Krypto-Pessimist Jim Cramer nun doch zu Bitcoin rät
Lufthansa-Aktie: Was Analysten im November vom Papier halten
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Julius Bär-Aktie und Vontobel-Aktie mit mauer Performance: Die Probleme der beiden Schweizer Bankhäuser unter der Lupe
NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 am Montagmittag im Minus
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.12.2023 18:50:04

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

finanzen.net zero BP-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

BP
5.19 CHF -3.52%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

04.12.2023 / 18:50 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 4 December 2023 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,323,302 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 31 October 2023 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 2,510,880 299,969 1,512,453
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 473.95 473.95 473.95
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 466.40 466.50 466.50
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 470.0463 470.2909 470.2204

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 470.0463 2,510,880
Cboe (UK)/BXE 470.2909 299,969
Cboe (UK)/CXE 470.2204 1,512,453

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6246V_1-2023-12-4.pdf 

 

 

The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

 

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

 

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights                                                                                                         

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

   Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
   Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  04 December 2023

 

3. New total number of voting rights:                                                                               

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,929,042,636
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  931,791,666
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  17,865,916,802

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 


04.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1788985  04.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1788985&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
01.12.23 BP Overweight Barclays Capital
30.11.23 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
29.11.23 BP Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.11.23 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
06.11.23 BP Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten | BX Swiss TV
In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit @TimSchaeferMedia , Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
In unserer heutigen Ausgabe spricht @TimSchaeferMedia mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über verschiedene grosse amerikanische Hotelgruppen.
Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über Aktien, welche sich auf der Watchlist von Tim Schäfer befinden.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten – Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton & Co | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:31 Coinbase Aktie steigt um über 7 Prozent - Bitcoin zeitweise über 42.000 Dollar
12:07 UBS KeyInvest: Frohgelaunt in den Advent
10:17 Ölmarkt: Wird der wichtigste Energieträger knapp?
10:10 SMI-Anleger noch skeptisch
09:28 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte gesucht
01.12.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia
01.12.23 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten – Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton & Co | BX Swiss TV
30.11.23 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'392.15 18.85 3YSSMU
Short 11'617.32 13.67 GXSSMU
Short 12'042.91 8.89 BWSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'952.44 04.12.2023 17:31:25
Long 10'460.00 19.99
Long 10'253.99 13.84 5SSMZU
Long 9'825.29 8.96 3SSM7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Welt reibt sich die Augen: "Dr. Doom" Roubini launcht eigenen Token
Warum Krypto-Pessimist Jim Cramer nun doch zu Bitcoin rät
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche übernimmt Carmot Therapeutics in Milliarden-Deal
UBS-Aktie leichter: UBS will zu US-Banken aufschliessen - Offenbar Verkauf von Immofonds der CS in Brasilien geplant
Hat die NVIDIA-Aktie immer noch Kurspotenzial? Das meinen die Experten
Kryptomarkt im Blick: Bitcoin klettert über 42'000-Dollar-Marke - Krypto-Aktien gefragt
Roche meldet Teil-Stopp des MS-Medikaments Fenebrutinib in den USA - Roche-Aktie dennoch höher
Julius Bär-Aktie und Vontobel-Aktie mit mauer Performance: Die Probleme der beiden Schweizer Bankhäuser unter der Lupe
Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co. - IOTA mit Kurssprung
Swissquote-Aktie leichter: Swissquote bald neu im Stoxx Europe 600 - ams-OSRAM raus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten