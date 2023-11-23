|
23.11.2023 19:25:08
EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 23 November 2023 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,341,638 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 31 October 2023 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5227U_1-2023-11-23.pdf
The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.
The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Information on the issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St. James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
UK
2. Type of capital measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
23.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1780893 23.11.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)
|
19:25
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
17:56
|Donnerstagshandel in London: FTSE 100 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels stärker (finanzen.ch)
|
15:56
|Börse London: FTSE 100-Anleger greifen am Donnerstagnachmittag zu (finanzen.ch)
|
15:56
|Pluszeichen in Europa: STOXX 50-Anleger greifen nachmittags zu (finanzen.ch)
|
12:24
|Freundlicher Handel: STOXX 50 mittags in Grün (finanzen.ch)
|
12:24
|FTSE 100 aktuell: FTSE 100 zeigt sich mittags schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
09:26
|LSE-Handel: FTSE 100 zum Start des Donnerstagshandels mit Gewinnen (finanzen.ch)
|
09:26
|Gewinne in Europa: STOXX 50 zum Start des Donnerstagshandels im Aufwind (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)
|06.11.23
|BP Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.11.23
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.11.23
|BP Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.11.23
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.10.23
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.11.23
|BP Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.11.23
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.11.23
|BP Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.11.23
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.10.23
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.11.23
|BP Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.11.23
|BP Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.10.23
|BP Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.10.23
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.10.23
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|01.11.23
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.11.23
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.10.23
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.10.23
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.23
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.10.23
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch
Welche Auswirkungen wird künstliche Intelligenz auf die Gesundheitsbranche haben. Diese Frage beantwortet Dominique Jäggi, Direktorin Hirslanden, Klinik im Park unter anderem im heutigen BX Morning Call mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Zudem erfahren Sie, wie sich der Fachkräftemangel auf verschiedene Branchen auswirkt und welche spannenden Aktien es aus dem BX Musterportfolio im Bereich des Gesundheitswesens gibt. Diese Titel werden von Investment Stratege François Bloch präsentiert.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street und Japan in Feiertagspause. SMI beendet Handel leicht im Plus -- DAX schlussendlich knapp unter 16'000 Punkten -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich etwas höher
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich am Donnerstag nur wenig. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte hingegen leicht zugewinnen. Die Wall Street bleibt am Donnerstag aufgrund des Feiertags "Thanksgiving" geschlossen. Am Donnerstag tendierten die Börsen in Fernost derweil im Verlauf fester.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}