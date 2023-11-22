|
22.11.2023 19:10:04
EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 22 November 2023 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,387,174 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 31 October 2023 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3810U_1-2023-11-22.pdf
The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.
The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Information on the issuer
2. Type of capital measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
22.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
