Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'737 0.9%  SPI 14'124 0.8%  Dow 34'974 0.1%  DAX 15'919 0.8%  Euro 0.9656 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'341 0.9%  Gold 1'982 0.0%  Bitcoin 32'306 0.4%  Dollar 0.8854 -0.4%  Öl 80.7 4.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Novo Nordisk129508879DocMorris4261528
Top News
Nach UBS-Übernahme: Wer profitiert vom Untergang der Credit Suisse?
KW 46: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Auf der Überholspur: Trotz rückläufigem Gewinn fährt Tesla weiterhin der Konkurrenz davon
Online-Seminar: Aktien und Aktienindizes - Drei Wege, um Ihre Chancen im Hebel-Trading zu erweitern
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.11.2023 19:20:06

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

finanzen.net zero BP-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

BP
5.17 CHF -7.41%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

17.11.2023 / 19:20 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 17 November 2023 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,371,070 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 31 October 2023 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 2,632,770 341,964 1,396,336
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 479.20 479.20 479.20
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 470.05 470.05 470.05
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 475.2038 475.5997 475.1117

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 475.2038 2,632,770
Cboe (UK)/BXE 475.5997 341,964
Cboe (UK)/CXE 475.1117 1,396,336

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8862T_1-2023-11-17.pdf

 

 

 

The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

 

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

 

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights 

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

   Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
   Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  17 November 2023

 

3. New total number of voting rights:                                                                               

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,976,495,565
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  931,791,666
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  17,913,369,731

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


17.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1776591  17.11.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1776591&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
06.11.23 BP Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.11.23 BP Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
01.11.23 BP Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.11.23 BP Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.10.23 BP Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

NEU: Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
In unserer heutigen Pilotfolge spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über aktuelle Marktgeschehnisse, den Wahlkampf in den USA und Tim Schäfer Buy and Hold Ansatz.
Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über verschiedene Tech-Aktien, erläutern die Geschichte von Berkshire Hathaway und beantworten zudem die Frage, ob Tim Schäfer in Kryptowährungen investiert ist.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

NEU: Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:59 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible ams-OSRAM
09:23 Marktüberblick: Siemens nach Zahlen im Aufwind
08:59 20.November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Flowers for Ceremony (2023) von Raghav Babbar - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 2 Jahre: 54%.
08:53 SMI-Anleger haben noch Zweifel
07:47 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Eine starke Handelswoche
16.11.23 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
16.11.23 NEU: Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
15.11.23 Börse Aktuell – Inflation als Kurstreiber
06.11.23 Visa – bis die Karte glüht
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'200.00 19.82
Short 11'401.83 13.78 3YSSMU
Short 11'841.41 8.84 NMSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'737.37 17.11.2023 17:30:20
Long 10'304.27 19.54 SSOMMU
Long 10'063.55 13.69 S2BMIU
Long 9'643.92 8.95 SSPM7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Blick ins Berkshire Hathaway-Depot im dritten Quartal: Warren Buffett trennt sich von zwei Top 10-Titeln
Alibaba Aktie News: Alibaba am Freitagmittag leichter
Experten: Das könnte mit dem Bitcoinkurs passieren, wenn doch kein Spot-ETF genehmigt wird
Zurich-Aktie dennoch niedriger: Zurich Insurance hält an Finanzzielen fest - Dividende soll steigen
Setzt sich der Aufwärtstrend des Schweizer Franken fort? Strategen revidieren ihre Einschätzung für den Franken
Alphabet & Co.: Das hat sich im Depot von Hedgefonds-Legende Bill Ackman im dritten Quartal geändert
Tesla Aktie News: Tesla tendiert am Freitagnachmittag auf rotem Terrain
NIO Aktie News: NIO am Nachmittag mit Abschlägen
Siemens-Aktie zieht deutlich an: Siemens macht Rekordgewinn - Innomotics soll an die Börse
Crealogix-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Vencora will Crealogix übernehmen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit