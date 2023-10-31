Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'391 0.1%  SPI 13'616 0.3%  Dow 33'043 0.4%  DAX 14'810 0.6%  Euro 0.9622 0.5%  EStoxx50 4'061 0.8%  Gold 1'986 -0.5%  Bitcoin 31'336 0.7%  Dollar 0.9090 0.8%  Öl 87.4 -0.6% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Lonza1384101ABB1222171Logitech2575132Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405
Top News
Ausblick: Airbnb legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Künstliche Intelligenz und Krypto: Diese Chancen und Herausforderungen bietet die Kombination aus KI und Blockchain
Oktober 2023: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Geschäft wegen Nahost-Konflikt in Gefahr? So sind UBS und Julius Bär in der Region aufgestellt
Ausblick: Electronic Arts präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
31.10.2023 19:40:05

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

finanzen.net zero BP-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

BP
5.57 CHF -2.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

31.10.2023 / 19:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 31 October 2023 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,205,737 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 31 October 2023 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 2,231,166 434,203 1,540,368
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 506.80 506.80 506.80
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 495.75 496.00 495.65
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 503.0251 503.0342 502.9734

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 503.0251 2,231,166
Cboe (UK)/BXE 503.0342 434,203
Cboe (UK)/CXE 502.9734 1,540,368

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9383R_1-2023-10-31.pdf

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 


31.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1762013  31.10.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1762013&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
12:03 BP Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:33 BP Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:32 BP Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:17 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
11:17 BP Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Albert Warnecke – Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren?
Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? Wie steht Albert Warnecke zur „neuen“ Assetklasse und wie kombiniert er diese mit herkömmlichen Investments wie beispielweise ETFs.
Diese Fragen beantwortet der Finanzinfluencer Albert Warnecke, alias Finanzwesir im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Albert Warnecke- Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13:17 Börse Aktuell – Kurze Verschnaufpause im Abwärtstrend
12:55 Julius Bär: 9.95% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Covestro AG
09:05 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus -8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf EMS-Chemie, Holcim, Sika
08:37 Leichter Stimmungsaufschwung
08:00 Netflix"s Massnahmen tragen Früchte
07:19 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Seitwärtsbewegung hält an
26.10.23 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank haussiert nach Zahlen
26.10.23 Albert Warnecke- Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? | BX Swiss TV
23.10.23 26.Oktober 2023 bei Splint Invest: McLaren MP4/12c - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 3 Jahre: 9%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10'800.00 19.89
Short 11'050.00 13.57
Short 11'439.71 8.88 61SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'391.16 31.10.2023 17:31:35
Long 9'969.14 19.79 VSSM6U
Long 9'745.42 13.95 T2SSMU
Long 9'279.36 8.59 ASSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie unter Druck: Roche-Studie zu EMBARK hat primären Endpunkt nicht erreicht
Warum der Euro über die 1,06-Dollar-Marke steigt - Auch zum Franken gewinnt der Euro
Massenproduktion gestartet: Tesla drückt bei 4680-Batterien aufs Gas
SNB-Aktie freundlich: Schweizerische Nationalbank will Verzinsung von Sichtguthaben anpassen
Novartis-Aktie in Grün: Novartis geht gerichtlich gegen Takeda vor - Forschungserfolg bei Nierenleiden
Rohstoffexperten sicher: 2024 wird ein starkes Jahr für Goldpreis - und Silberpreis
Geschäft wegen Nahost-Konflikt in Gefahr? So sind UBS und Julius Bär in der Region aufgestellt
Clariant-Aktie mit deutlichen Gewinnen: Clariant bleibt trotz schwachem Quartal bei Ausblick für 2023 - Übernahme von Lucas Meyer Cosmetics
Siemens Energy-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Siemens Energy plant wohl den Verkauf der Indien-Beteiligung
UBS-Aktie knapp im Plus: UBS trennt sich von Mehrheitsbeteiligung an UBS Hana Asset Management

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit