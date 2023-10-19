Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'448 -2.1%  SPI 13'701 -1.9%  Dow 33'638 -0.1%  DAX 15'045 -0.3%  Euro 0.9455 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'090 -0.4%  Gold 1'973 1.3%  Bitcoin 25'512 0.2%  Dollar 0.8916 -0.8%  Öl 92.3 1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Sandoz124359842Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Sika41879292
Top News
Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt zurück
Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 gibt am Donnerstagnachmittag nach
NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: So performt der NASDAQ Composite nachmittags
NYSE-Handel Dow Jones präsentiert sich schwächer
Evergrande-Investoren in Unruhe: Könnte der Immobiliengigant vor einem "unkontrollierten Zusammenbruch" stehen?
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.10.2023 18:45:02

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP
6.00 CHF 0.32%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

19.10.2023 / 18:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 19 October 2023 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,248,148 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 1 August 2023 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 2,112,990 387,334 1,747,824
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 560.00 559.80 559.90
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 547.20 547.20 547.20
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 551.0619 550.8169 550.9617

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 551.0619 2,112,990
Cboe (UK)/BXE 550.8169 387,334
Cboe (UK)/CXE 550.9617 1,747,824

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7267Q_1-2023-10-19.pdf

 

The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

 

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

 

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights 

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

   Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
   Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  19 October 2023

 

3. New total number of voting rights:                                                                               

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 17,062,207,139
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  932,295,778
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  17,999,585,417

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


19.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1753303  19.10.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1753303&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
13.10.23 BP Buy UBS AG
06.10.23 BP Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.10.23 BP Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
22.09.23 BP Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.09.23 BP Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Albert Warnecke – Risiko runter, Rendite rauf – Risikomanagement neu gedacht.
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Bloggerlounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Albert Warnecke – Risiko runter, Rendite rauf – Risikomanagement neu gedacht | BX Swiss Bloggerlounge

Inside Trading & Investment

13:51 Kapitalschutz: Eine sinnvolle Kombination für unsichere Zeiten
12:31 Julius Bär: 10.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Sandoz Group AG
09:33 Marktüberblick: SAP und Deutsche Börse nach Zahlen im Fokus
08:58 SMI fällt auf 6-Monats-Tief
06:45 Albert Warnecke – Risiko runter, Rendite rauf – Risikomanagement neu gedacht | BX Swiss Bloggerlounge
18.10.23 Börse Aktuell – Frieden im Nahen Osten in weiter Ferne
18.10.23 Die Bedrohung aus dem Internet – Cybersecurity mehr als nur ein Schlagwort
13.10.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf First Solar, Vestas Wind Systems
13.10.23 Domaine Leflaive, Batard-Montrachet Grand Cru 2020 - am 16. Oktober bei Splint Invest: Potenzial: +10,5% p.a.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10'955.91 16.57 SSGMZU
Short 11'096.25 13.56 SSFMMU
Short 11'514.68 8.73 RSSM1U
SMI-Kurs: 10'448.23 19.10.2023 17:31:08
Long 10'016.90 19.69 F3SSMU
Long 9'783.20 13.73 UASSMU
Long 9'375.46 8.92 BESSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie knickt ein: Roche macht weniger Umsatz - Ausblick bestätigt
Warum der Euro nach dem Rekordtief zum Schweizer Franken wieder etwas zulegt - Polnischer Zloty steigt nach Wahl
ABB-Aktie sackt ab: ABB mit Umsatzwachstum - Neugeschäft rückläufig
Lonza-Aktie sackt zweistellig ab: Lonza kommt mit neuen finanziellen Zielen daher
Nach schwachem Sandoz-IPO: Was bringt die Zukunft für die Novartis-Tochter?
NVIDIA-Aktie weiterhin ein Kauf? - KI Summit in Israel abgesagt - Position als Top-Zulieferer im Fokus
Clariant-Aktie im Minus: Shell verklagt Clariant - Schadensersatzforderung
DocMorris-Aktie stürzt ab: DocMorris wird trotz Stabilisierung pessimistischer
Nestlé-Aktie sinkt: Nestlé-Umsatz von starkem Schweizer Franken belastet
Im Bann des Nahostkriegs: US-Börsen etwas leichter -- SMI letztlich tiefrot -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit