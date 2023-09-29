|
EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 29 September 2023 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,114,494 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 1 August 2023 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Individual transactions:
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
