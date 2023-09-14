EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'100 1.1%  SPI 14'566 0.9%  Dow 34'897 0.9%  DAX 15'805 1.0%  Euro 0.9536 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4'280 1.3%  Gold 1'909 0.1%  Bitcoin 23'907 2.0%  Dollar 0.8968 0.4%  Öl 93.7 1.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Novo Nordisk23159222Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Swiss Life1485278DocMorris4261528
Top News
TipRanks Perfect 10-Liste: Diese zwei Aktien könnten sich als echtes Schnäppchen erweisen
Buffett schlägt Aktien in Milliardenhöhe los - Marktexperte Kevin O'Leary sieht keinen Grund zur Sorge
MasterCard und Visa wenden sich von Binance ab - Krypto-Börse leidet unter rechtlichen und regulatorischen Herausforderungen
Berkshire Hathaway-Chef Buffett wird kaum etwas seinen Kindern vererben
Nikola-Aktie gewinnt mehr als ein Viertel an Wert: Tesla-Konkurrent Nikola vor Start des Verkaufs von Wasserstoff-Lkws
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.09.2023 19:10:06

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP
5.73 CHF 1.43%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

14.09.2023 / 19:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 14 September 2023 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,150,412 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 1 August 2023 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 2,123,026 421,649 1,605,737
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 526.10 526.10 526.10
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 510.30 510.40 510.30
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 520.3587 521.1432 520.7725

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 520.3587 2,123,026
Cboe (UK)/BXE 521.1432 421,649
Cboe (UK)/CXE 520.7725 1,605,737

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5135M_1-2023-9-14.pdf

 

 

The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

 

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

 

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights 

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

   Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
   Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  14 September 2023

 

3. New total number of voting rights:                                                                               

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 17,164,414,818
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  933,569,553
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  18,103,066,871

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 


14.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1726741  14.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1726741&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
14:33 BP Buy UBS AG
13.09.23 BP Overweight Barclays Capital
13.09.23 BP Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.09.23 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
12.09.23 BP Overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Mit Strategie gegen die Inflation | BX Swiss TV

Welche Strategie verwendet die RealUnit Schweiz AG gegen die Inflation?
Im Interview mit Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer der BX Swiss AG gibt Dani Stüssi, CEO der RealUnit Schweiz AG Einblicke in die Strategie der RealUnit Schweiz AG und gibt eine Prognose zur Inflationsentwicklung ab.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Mit Strategie gegen die Inflation | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13:33 UBS KeyInvest: Halbleiter - Chips auf Comeback-Kurs / Straumann - Kurskorrektur bietet Chance
12:37 Julius Bär: 8.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Swatch Group AG
11:17 Börse Aktuell – Wundertüte EZB – Zinserhöhung oder nicht?
09:59 SMI-Anleger treten auf die Bremse
09:43 SG-Marktüberblick: 14.09.2023
08:00 Mit Strategie gegen die Inflation | BX Swiss TV
08:00 Private Equity blickt in die Zukunft
12.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
11.09.23 Am 11.09.2023 präsentiert Splint Invest Albert Willems "We were all very thirsty". 2023 erzielten seine Werke das 11-fache des Schätzwertes. Ein vielversprechendes Kunstwerk.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'549.36 18.77 RSSM1U
Short 11'792.93 13.26 A0SSMU
Short 12'187.76 8.97 SSMDQU
SMI-Kurs: 11'099.76 14.09.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'606.91 19.10 VXSSMU
Long 10'394.24 13.93 AOSSMU
Long 9'810.45 8.08 VSSMDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Arm-Aktie vor IPO: Das sollten Anleger über den womöglich grössten Börsengang des Jahres wissen
ABB-Aktie im Minus: ABB baut neuen Robotik-Campus in Schweden
Top-Ökonom erwartet Aktien-Crash und Immobilienblase: Hohe Zinsen durch die Fed verantwortlich
Novartis-Aktie leicht im Plus: Sandoz wird nach Abspaltung von Novartis nicht Teil des SMI sein - Actares mit Bedenken zur Abspaltung
BP-Aktie in Rot: BP gibt Rücktritt von Chef Bernard Looney bekannt - Aral will Anzahl der Ladepunkte in Deutschland verzehnfachen
Buffett schlägt Aktien in Milliardenhöhe los - Marktexperte Kevin O'Leary sieht keinen Grund zur Sorge
Konkurrenz für Teslas Cybertruck - Hyundai-Tochter stellt Elektro-SUV vor
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schliessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- SMI zu Handelsschluss auf Vortagsniveau -- DAX verliert letztlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
BioNTech-, Pfizer- und Moderna-Aktien letztlich uneins: Zulassung für angepasste Corona-Impfstoffe in den USA

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit