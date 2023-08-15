Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'985 -1.1%  SPI 14'495 -1.1%  Dow 35'020 -0.8%  DAX 15'767 -0.9%  Euro 0.9588 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'289 -1.0%  Gold 1'904 -0.2%  Bitcoin 25'707 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8783 0.0%  Öl 84.6 -1.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Novartis1200526On113454047Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Lonza1384101NVIDIA994529Idorsia36346343Basilea Pharmaceutica1143244Richemont21048333DocMorris4261528
Top News
Rivian und Amazon ausgebaut: So sah das Depot von George Soros im zweiten Quartal 2023 aus
Ausblick: Tencent stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Bank of America rechnet mit sanfter Landung: Bleiben die USA von einer Rezession verschont?
Tesla vs Rivian: Streit wegen Dokumentendiebstahl geht in die nächste Runde
Warnung der UBS: Schweizer Immobilienmarkt bleibt überbewertet
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.08.2023 18:40:05

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP
5.27 CHF 0.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

15.08.2023 / 18:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 15 August 2023 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,417,391 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 1 August 2023 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 2,586,537 370,554 1,460,300
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 483.80 483.85 483.80
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 472.65 472.65 472.60
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 476.6644 476.6464 476.4104

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 476.6644 2,586,537
Cboe (UK)/BXE 476.6464 370,554
Cboe (UK)/CXE 476.4104 1,460,300

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4156J_1-2023-8-15.pdf 

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


15.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1704253  15.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1704253&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
08.08.23 BP Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.08.23 BP Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
02.08.23 BP Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.08.23 BP Buy UBS AG
01.08.23 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly, BE Semiconductors & LVMH mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Eli Lilly, BE Semiconductors & LVMH

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly, BE Semiconductors & LVMH mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:59 Julius Bär: 10.35% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Commerzbank AG
10:38 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Clariant, Kühne + Nagel, Schindler
09:41 SG-Marktüberblick: 15.08.2023
08:57 SMI mit freundlichem Wochenauftakt
08:00 Mit Rohstoffen läuft die Welt rund
07:00 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly, BE Semiconductors & LVMH mit François Bloch
06:15 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Korrektur beendet?
07.08.23 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationszahlen
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'428.24 18.91 54SSMU
Short 11'651.92 13.63 DRSSMU
Short 12'067.56 8.95 FSSMPU
SMI-Kurs: 10'985.22 15.08.2023 17:30:12
Long 10'520.00 19.56
Long 10'300.66 13.88 5SSMJU
Long 9'850.83 8.92 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warnung der UBS: Schweizer Immobilienmarkt bleibt überbewertet
Weiterer Anstieg erwartet: Schweizer Banken dürften auch zukünftig vom Zinsumfeld profitieren
BYD schlägt Tesla erneut im Heimatmarkt: Tesla-Konkurrent liefert im Juli mehr Autos aus
Novartis-Aktie etwas höher: Novartis hat die Übernahme von Chinook Therapeutics abgeschlossen - Swissmedic-Zulassung für Cosentyx
UBS-Aktie dennoch im Plus: CS-Kleinanleger reichen gegen UBS-Übernahme Klage ein
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Straumann-Aktie gibt deutlich nach: Trotz Umsatzplus macht Straumann weniger Gewinn - Ab 2024 neue Verwaltungsratspräsidentin
Darum sinkt der Euro zu Dollar und Franken
EMS-Chemie-Aktie wenig bewegt: EMS-Verwaltungsrat erhält Zustimmung der Aktionäre
China-Daten nähren Konjunktursorgen: SMI gibt zum Handelsende ab -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit