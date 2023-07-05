Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'194 -0.2%  SPI 14'741 -0.4%  Dow 34'295 -0.4%  DAX 15'938 -0.6%  Euro 0.9755 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'351 -0.9%  Gold 1'916 -0.5%  Bitcoin 27'388 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8988 0.2%  Öl 76.8 0.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis & Co.: So schlagen sich die Rohstoffe am Abend
Air Liquide-Aktie: In Frankreich sollen 430 Stellen abgebaut werden
thyssenkrupp-Aktie nachbörslich tiefer: Angebotspreis für thyssenkrupp nucera-Aktie liegt bei 20,00 Euro
Warteck Invest-Aktie: Warteck Invest schliesst Kauf von Wohnhäusern und Wertschriften ab
Depot-Vergleich: Die besten Online Broker der Schweiz im Test
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Tesla11448018ams24924656Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Logitech2575132Swatch1225515
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.07.2023 20:14:25

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP
5.30 CHF 1.80%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

05.07.2023 / 20:14 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 5 July 2023 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 8,146,076 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 2 May 2023 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 5,336,432 812,609 1,997,035
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 468.00 467.90 467.95
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 458.85 458.85 458.80
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 463.7405 463.0229 463.5739

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goldman Sachs International (Intermediary code: GSILGB2XXXX) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations     +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 463.7405 5,336,432
Cboe (UK)/BXE 463.0229 812,609
Cboe (UK)/CXE 463.5739 1,997,035

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1116F_1-2023-7-5.pdf



 

The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

 

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.
 

 

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights 

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

   Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
   Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  5 July 2023

 

3. New total number of voting rights: 

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 17,434,156,762
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  936,028,077
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  18,375,267,339

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


05.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1673635  05.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1673635&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
14:18 BP Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
09:04 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
30.06.23 BP Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.06.23 BP Buy UBS AG
06.06.23 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Mastercard, O Reilly und TransDigm mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Mastercard, O Reilly und TransDigm

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Mastercard, O Reilly und TransDigm

Inside Trading & Investment

10:48 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
10:33 Börse Aktuell – Ohne Wall Street nicht viel los
10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
09:53 SMI wenig verändert
09:04 Marktüberblick: MDAX zeigt Stärke
04.07.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Swiss Life
04.07.23 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf AXA SA
04.07.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Mastercard, O Reilly und TransDigm
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'620.86 19.45 IQSSMU
Short 11'884.23 13.31 6SSMPU
Short 12'289.42 8.94 2ZSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'193.92 05.07.2023 17:30:04
Long 10'708.29 19.45 W9SSMU
Long 10'480.00 13.98
Long 10'041.20 8.94 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten