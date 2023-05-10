Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'447 -0.9%  SPI 15'115 -0.8%  Dow 33'288 -0.8%  DAX 15'896 -0.4%  Euro 0.9765 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'307 -0.4%  Gold 2'030 -0.2%  Bitcoin 24'045 -2.3%  Dollar 0.8907 0.0%  Öl 76.2 -1.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Starinvestor Chamath Palihapitiya mit hartem Urteil für die US-Kryptobranche - Bitcoin hat Gold ersetzt
EURO STOXX 50-ETF - die besten ETF Fonds auf den europäischen Aktienindex
Ausblick: SMA Solar mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: ING Group präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Ausblick: thyssenkrupp zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335Alcon43249246Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Valiant1478650Relief Therapeutics10019113Swiss Life1485278Dufry2340545
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.05.2023 19:15:03

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP
5.38 CHF -5.89%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

10.05.2023 / 19:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 10 May 2023 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,125,617 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 2 May 2023 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 2,269,090 412,561 1,443,966
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 491.45 491.30 491.45
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 482.85 483.00 482.95
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 487.0307 486.9597 486.9332

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goldman Sachs International (Intermediary code: GSILGB2XXXX) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 487.0307 2,269,090
Cboe (UK)/BXE 486.9597 412,561
Cboe (UK)/CXE 486.9332 1,443,966

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0069Z_1-2023-5-10.pdf

 



 

 

The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

 

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights 

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

   Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
   Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  10 May 2023

 

3. New total number of voting rights: 

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 17,603,695,778
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  937,390,467
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  18,546,168,745

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


10.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1629819  10.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1629819&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
04.05.23 BP Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.05.23 BP Neutral Credit Suisse Group
03.05.23 BP Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.05.23 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
03.05.23 BP Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:50 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
10:44 SMI gönnt sich Verschnaufpause
10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
09:28 Marktüberblick: Fresenius springt nach Zahlen
09.05.23 Julius Bär: 10.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf BNP Paribas SA
09.05.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sika, Zurich Insurance
09.05.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey mit François Bloch
04.05.23 Börse Aktuell - Keine erlösenden Worte von Jerome Powell
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'932.95 18.45 6SSMPU
Short 12'141.87 13.78 OFSSMU
Short 12'640.40 8.60 H1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'447.23 10.05.2023 17:30:23
Long 10'979.66 19.72 YHSSMU
Long 10'731.16 13.86 YQSSMU
Long 10'272.76 8.94 5SSMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie tiefer: Meyer-Burger-Tochter MBT Systems begibt Wandelanleihe
PayPal überzeugt mit Gewinnsprung und Prognoseanhebung - PayPal-Aktie trotzdem zweistellig schwächer
Plug Power-Aktie unter Druck: Plug Power macht trotz kräftigem Umsatzplus mehr Verlust
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: SMI beendet Sitzung im Minus -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Blick auf drohenden Zahlungsausfall der USA: US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX zum Handelsende stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
BACHEM-Aktie zweistellig tiefer: CEO erwartet "anspruchsvolles" 2023
UBS-Aktie letztlich leicht im Minus: Nach Abschluss der CS-Übernahme zunächst zwei separate Banken - Neues Führungsteam bekannt gegeben
Palantir-Aktie +23%: Palantir mit schreibt weiter schwarze Zahlen
Ausblick: Plug Power legt Quartalsergebnis vor
SKAN-Aktie schliesst unter Druck: Ehefrau von Manager verkauft Aktien im Millionen-Wert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit