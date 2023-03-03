|
EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Preliminary announcement of publication date
Preliminary Announcement on the publication of financial statements
London - 03 March 2023
BP p.l.c. ("bp") announces in accordance with Articles 114 and 117 of the WpHG (the German Securities Act) that the Annual Financial Report in English shall be disclosed on 10 March 2023 and can be found at the following web address: www.bp.com/en/global/corporate/investors/annual-report.
