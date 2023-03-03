SMI 11'165 0.0%  SPI 14'404 0.1%  Dow 33'004 1.1%  DAX 15'499 1.1%  Euro 0.9968 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'282 1.0%  Gold 1'847 0.6%  Bitcoin 21'005 -5.0%  Dollar 0.9398 -0.3%  Öl 84.3 -0.1% 
BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP
6.25 CHF
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Preliminary announcement of publication date
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

03.03.2023 / 13:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Preliminary Announcement on the publication of financial statements

London - 03 March 2023

BP p.l.c. ("bp") announces in accordance with Articles 114 and 117 of the WpHG (the German Securities Act) that the Annual Financial Report in English shall be disclosed on 10 March 2023 and can be found at the following web address: www.bp.com/en/global/corporate/investors/annual-report.

 

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 


03.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1574529  03.03.2023 CET/CEST

