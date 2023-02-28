SMI 11'098 -1.1%  SPI 14'303 -1.0%  Dow 32'794 -0.3%  DAX 15'365 -0.1%  Euro 0.9943 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'238 -0.2%  Gold 1'830 0.7%  Bitcoin 22'059 0.2%  Dollar 0.9387 0.3%  Öl 83.9 1.8% 
BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
28.02.2023 19:20:04

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP
6.24 CHF 3.93%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

28.02.2023 / 19:20 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 28 February 2023 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 9,040,121 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the share buyback programmes announced on 7 February 2023 (the "Programmes") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 4,972,067 904,012 3,164,042
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 561.80 561.70 561.70
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 551.40 551.60 551.60
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 556.6508 556.4719 556.5045

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goldman Sachs International (Intermediary code: GSILGB2XXXX) on the date of purchase as part of the Programmes.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 556.6508 4,972,067
Cboe (UK)/BXE 556.4719 904,012
Cboe (UK)/CXE 556.5045 3,164,042

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4053R_1-2023-2-28.pdf

 

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 


28.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1571207  28.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1571207&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

27.02.23 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
27.02.23 BP Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.02.23 BP Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
17.02.23 BP Buy UBS AG
16.02.23 BP Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
