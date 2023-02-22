|
22.02.2023 19:20:04
EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 22 February 2023 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 9,170,705 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the share buyback programmes announced on 7 February 2023 (the "Programmes") and as detailed below:
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goldman Sachs International (Intermediary code: GSILGB2XXXX) on the date of purchase as part of the Programmes.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7586Q_1-2023-2-22.pdf
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
22.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1566277 22.02.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)
|17.02.23
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|16.02.23
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.02.23
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.02.23
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|14.02.23
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.02.23
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|16.02.23
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.02.23
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.02.23
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|14.02.23
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.02.23
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|16.02.23
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.02.23
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|14.02.23
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.02.23
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.02.23
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.23
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.02.23
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.01.23
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.12.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien aktuell: Kering, Hermès & ASM International mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der Hermès, Kering & ASM International vorgestellt. Pünktlich zum Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Protokoll im Fokus: US-Börsen fester -- SMI schliesst etwas höher -- DAX holt letztlich Verluste auf -- Asiens Börsen beendet Handelstag in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schaffte nach anfänglichen Einbussen bis Handelsende noch den Sprung in die Gewinnzone. Der DAX konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Verluste eingrenzen und nahe der Nulllinie schliessen. Die Wall Street tendiert etwas höher. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es zur Wochenmitte abwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}