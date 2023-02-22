SMI 11'300 0.2%  SPI 14'522 0.1%  Dow 33'130 0.0%  DAX 15'400 0.0%  Euro 0.9875 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'243 -0.2%  Gold 1'832 -0.2%  Bitcoin 22'090 -2.5%  Dollar 0.9297 0.3%  Öl 80.8 -2.3% 
BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
22.02.2023 19:20:04

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP
6.24 CHF 0.56%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

22.02.2023 / 19:20 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 22 February 2023 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 9,170,705 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the share buyback programmes announced on 7 February 2023 (the "Programmes") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 5,043,888 917,070 3,209,747
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 547.30 547.00 547.20
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 536.60 536.60 536.70
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 541.0681 541.0787 540.8895

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goldman Sachs International (Intermediary code: GSILGB2XXXX) on the date of purchase as part of the Programmes.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations        +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 541.0681 5,043,888
Cboe (UK)/BXE 541.0787 917,070
Cboe (UK)/CXE 540.8895 3,209,747

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7586Q_1-2023-2-22.pdf

 

 

Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

17.02.23 BP Buy UBS AG
16.02.23 BP Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.02.23 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
16.02.23 BP Buy UBS AG
14.02.23 BP Overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

