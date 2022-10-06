Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'391 -0.8%  SPI 13'317 -0.7%  Dow 30'070 -0.7%  DAX 12'471 -0.4%  Euro 0.9711 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3'433 -0.4%  Gold 1'712 -0.2%  Bitcoin 19'916 0.6%  Dollar 0.9894 0.6%  Öl 94.3 0.5% 
0 CHF Kommission

BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.10.2022 19:35:03

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP
5.04 CHF 8.71%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

06.10.2022 / 19:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 06 October 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 10,449,967 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 2 August 2022 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 6,606,209 1,425,834 3,331,657
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 461.75 461.75 461.75
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 450.55 450.55 450.55
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 455.7288 456.0735 455.9723

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International p.l.c.  (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 455.7288 6,606,209
Cboe (UK) - BXE 456.0735 1,425,834
Cboe (UK) - CXE 455.9723 3,331,657

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0874C_1-2022-10-6.pdf

 

 

The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

 

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights 

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

  Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
  Issue of subscription shares(Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  06 October 2022

 

3. New total number of voting rights: 

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 18,551,553,222
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  1,029,723,682
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  19,586,359,404

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 


06.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1458699  06.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1458699&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
05.10.22 BP Overweight Barclays Capital
04.10.22 BP Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.09.22 BP Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.09.22 BP Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.09.22 BP Neutral Credit Suisse Group
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

16:04 Vontobel: Nachhaltigkeit in der Bahnbranche
13:20 Meta wird „konservativer“
12:00 Julius Bär: - u.a. 12.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
09:30 SG-Marktüberblick: OPEC+ beschliesst Förderkürzung
09:23 Cyber Security - Defensiver Wachstumssektor / Moderna - Offensive Forschung
08:47 SMI noch nicht über"n Berg
07:44 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
07:33 DAX Ausblick – Anleger wollen die Herbstrally
30.09.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% auf ams-OSRAM, Logitech
30.09.22 Börsentag Zürich: Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2022
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10'788.49 19.05 2SSMRU
Short 11'002.11 13.66 2SSMTU
Short 11'476.46 8.41 USSMNU
SMI-Kurs: 10'391.13 06.10.2022 17:31:20
Long 9'971.00 19.59 3SSMJU
Long 9'702.71 12.98 VSSM6U
Long 9'285.32 8.54 0SSM3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie deutlich im Plus: Credit Suisse plant Verkauf des Hotel Savoy - Analystenkommentar stützt den Aktienkurs
CS-Aktie gibt wieder ab: Credit Suisse muss Verlust von mehreren wichtigen Bankern in Asien verkraften - Weiterhin hoher Druck
Anleger vor US-Arbeitsmarktdaten in Lauerstellung: US-Börsen tiefer -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag uneinheitlich
Konsolidierung nach zweitägiger Rally: Wall Street beendet Handel in Verlustzone -- SMI und DAX schliessen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Warum sich der Euro zum US-Dollar behauptet - Franken deutlich schwächer
Politik, SPACs und Fonds - Das macht Ex-CS-Chef Tidjane Thiam heute
Risikoabwägung: UBS und Credit Suisse überprüfen ihr Engagement in China
Bachem-Aktie in Grün: Bachem plant Bau einer Fabrik im aargauischen Eiken
Chinesische Hersteller dominieren Markt für E-Auto-Batterien: BYD steigt weltweit zur Nr. 2 auf
Darum gibt der Euro zum Dollar wieder nach - auch zum Franken tiefer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten