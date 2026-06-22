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Beiersdorf Aktie 324660 / DE0005200000

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22.06.2026 11:12:23

EQS-CMS: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 – Interim Report 7
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

22.06.2026 / 11:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 – Interim Report 7

 

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

 

 

On 6 May 2026, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the 1st tranche of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027.

 

In the period from 15 June 2026 to 19 June 2026, a number of 43,450 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027.

 

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2026/2027

Date Aggregated volume (Number of shares) Weighted average share price (EUR) Trading Venue
15/06/2026 8,000 71.1967 XETA
16/06/2026 11,450 70.3822 XETA
17/06/2026 8,000 71.4601 XETA
18/06/2026 8,000 71.7124 XETA
19/06/2026 8,000 72.1155 XETA

 

Detailed information on the individual transactions is published on the Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft website at: https://www.beiersdorf.com/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 6 May 2026 until and including 19 June 2026 amounts to 393,427 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft.


22.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Beiersdorfstrasse 1 - 9
22529 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.Beiersdorf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2350918  22.06.2026 CET/CEST

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